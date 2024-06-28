The Royal Exchange welcomes Engel and Jang, a decadently deco new bar and restaurant

Thrusting out from the mezzanine level of London’s The Royal Exchange, two distinct dining concepts get ready to open their doors: Engel, an intimate cocktail bar inspired by 1920s Berlin; and Jang, a Korean and Japanese restaurant offering a contemporary fusion of these cuisines. Part of restaurateur Des Gunewardena’s new group D3 Collective, each space, distinct yet harmonious, nods to the golden age of art deco.

Drawing inspiration from designs of the 1920s, interior designer Karen Taylor made sure to capture the luxurious nature of the era. Although inspired by different geographical locations, Engel and Jang are intertwined through subtle similarities, as Taylor tells Wallpaper*: ‘ The deep red carpet is repeated in both spaces to give that same level of luxury; [while each area’s carpet] has with a different graphical design, the base colour of the flooring is what creates synchronisation.’

Consistency is also shown through red and black marble tiled flooring which leads to the entrance of each space, along with a warm glow from the fixed lighting. This textural foundation provided the perfect canvas for Taylor to play around with furnishings to represent Engel and Jang’s distinct heritage.

As with most design projects, there is always a challenge at hand, and for Taylor it was working within the Grade 1-listed building. ‘You cannot touch the fabric of the building apart from the floor. This meant we had to design freestanding elements within the envelope of the space. The room is also very narrow, with a low ornate ceiling, meaning we had to be clever in how we could create a design that draws your eye up and down the interior.’

Engel, a German-inspired bar

As you enter the mezzanine space, Engel’s cocktail bar is the centrepiece. Adorned in polished brass, matching timber panels and polished marble, the bar is decorated with stained-glass lampshades with fluted forms, taking influence from 1920s Tiffany-style lighting.

Enjoy live cabaret and jazz performances while pursuing the cocktail menu, curated by bar manager Mihai Burca. Drinks offer a vintage feel with a modern twist, rounded off with vintage glassware. ‘Skandel’, a concoction of silky Remy Martin 1738 and absinthe, with a cranberry and mint cloud, is inspired by Anita Berber, known for her provocative performances in Berlin’s arts and cabaret scene. The German-inspired bar also offers a small menu of light bites, including hot dogs on a buttery brioche bun.

Jang, a Korean-Japanese restaurant

Venturing into the southside of the mezzanine, Jang continues the 1920s glamour, with hints of East-Asian heritage from both Korea and Japan. The elegant atmosphere is decorated with linen lanterns, against dark wood accents. The menu itself is what really captures the essence of East Asia, thanks to head chef Dana Choi’s interpretation of Korean cuisine.

Dishes include a take on Korean steak tartare (yuk hwe), which is served with gochujang infused with charcoal oil and finished with a pear-lime sorbet, finger lime, egg yolk and kimbugak – a Korean seaweed chip. There is also Korean barbecue, with dry-aged sirloin steak served with an array of condiments, from wasabi butter to salted pollock roe. Sushi, sashimi and oysters also take a spot on the menu.

Choi, who is a Korean native and a lover of Japanese cuisine, says, ‘I aim to highlight the traditional flavours and practices of my nation, which are so underrepresented in London’s current restaurant scene. This menu blends the flavours of my Korean heritage with Japanese influences to create unique dishes but with authenticity still at their heart.’

Engel and Jang open on the 8 July 2024 at The Royal Exchange in London theroyalexchange.co.uk