10 items to liven up your Thanksgiving party in style
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we've curated a selection of items to make 28th November a celebration to remember
Well, it is officially the proverbial festive season, and come Thursday 28 November, Americans around the world will be indulging in the annual tradition of Thanksgiving (Friendsgiving, and everything else in between) among friends and family.
You’ve most likely got the bird stuffed, the pumpkin pie in the oven and the apple cider mimosas garnished . But when it comes to the finer details, you might need some help. So, here are 10 items that make your party even more memorable.
These handmade spiral tumblers designed by British designer Louise Roe are delicate and tactile. Perfect for pre-dinner drinks or as water glasses, they add a touch of restraint to a Thanksgiving themed table. The fact that Roe is based in Copenhagen has a real impact on her style and these glasses are no exception.
If candles aren’t your thing, these scented pomegranate ornaments smell just as beautiful as they look and add a slightly more understated theme to your decor. Think rose, ylang-ylang, pomegranate, patchouli, labdanum and musk.
If you’re serving mulled cider at your Thanksgiving bash, how about matching it with this sour, sweet and spicy cider chorizo from one of England’s most revered hotels and its 2,000 acre farm.
Loved by drinks experts and bartenders, this herbal and citrusy non-alcoholic works beautifully topped with tonic or soda, and even works well in place of other bitter aperitifs in alcoholic cocktails, like Negronis.
Handmade in Barcelona from Italian Murano glass, these dainty fruit-themed cocktail sticks will come in handy for stirring drinks or spearing snacks in the lead up to the main event.
There had to be a pumpkin in this roundup and this rustic hand painted tureen from 19th-century Portugese brand Bordalle Pinheiro cut the mustard. Sure to make a statement on your table filled with something delicious.
Thanksgiving is the perfect occasion to embrace the wreath, and the off-beat designs from Wild at Heart bring a certain edge. Pines, magnolias, grevilleas, carthamus, plumosias, amaranths, gold asparagus, limes, pinecones, and cinnamon, are softened with velvet ribbon.
The distinct marble effect of these rust and green serving plates are the calling card of Atelier Saint Andre Perrin, a Paris-based mother/daughter team. Ideal for handing out pre-dinner nibbles or post-prandial sweet treats.
Not only is this Spanish almond blossom tea beautiful to look at, it encapsulates flavours that sing of Thanksgiving - almonds and honey, juxtaposed with the greenness of artichokes. It’s been ethically sourced too by the brilliant Rare Tea Company which turned 20 this year.
For an occasion where giving thanks is the order of the day, these Lithuanian linen gratitude napkins feel appropriate for continuing the good vibes.
Millie Milliken is a multi-award-winning spirits and cocktail writer and editor based in London. Having spent the beginning on her career working for publications in-house, she now freelances for the likes of Evening Standard, Club Oenologique and The Cocktail Lovers. She also helps run a non-profit for women in the global whisky industry.
