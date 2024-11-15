10 items to liven up your Thanksgiving party in style

Well, it is officially the proverbial festive season, and come Thursday 28 November, Americans around the world will be indulging in the annual tradition of Thanksgiving (Friendsgiving, and everything else in between) among friends and family.

You’ve most likely got the bird stuffed, the pumpkin pie in the oven and the apple cider mimosas garnished . But when it comes to the finer details, you might need some help. So, here are 10 items that make your party even more memorable.

Sharland England Chestnut brown tumblers Visit Site These handmade spiral tumblers designed by British designer Louise Roe are delicate and tactile. Perfect for pre-dinner drinks or as water glasses, they add a touch of restraint to a Thanksgiving themed table. The fact that Roe is based in Copenhagen has a real impact on her style and these glasses are no exception.

Melograno in Scented Terracotta Visit Site If candles aren’t your thing, these scented pomegranate ornaments smell just as beautiful as they look and add a slightly more understated theme to your decor. Think rose, ylang-ylang, pomegranate, patchouli, labdanum and musk.

Somerset cider chorizo Visit Site If you’re serving mulled cider at your Thanksgiving bash, how about matching it with this sour, sweet and spicy cider chorizo from one of England’s most revered hotels and its 2,000 acre farm.

Botivo non-alcoholic bitter aperitif Visit Site Loved by drinks experts and bartenders, this herbal and citrusy non-alcoholic works beautifully topped with tonic or soda, and even works well in place of other bitter aperitifs in alcoholic cocktails, like Negronis.

Murano glass cocktail sticks Visit Site Handmade in Barcelona from Italian Murano glass, these dainty fruit-themed cocktail sticks will come in handy for stirring drinks or spearing snacks in the lead up to the main event.

Bordallo Pinheiro pumpkin tureen Visit Site There had to be a pumpkin in this roundup and this rustic hand painted tureen from 19th-century Portugese brand Bordalle Pinheiro cut the mustard. Sure to make a statement on your table filled with something delicious.

Amber spice wreath Visit Site Thanksgiving is the perfect occasion to embrace the wreath, and the off-beat designs from Wild at Heart bring a certain edge. Pines, magnolias, grevilleas, carthamus, plumosias, amaranths, gold asparagus, limes, pinecones, and cinnamon, are softened with velvet ribbon.

Atelier Saint Andre Perrin serving plate Visit Site The distinct marble effect of these rust and green serving plates are the calling card of Atelier Saint Andre Perrin, a Paris-based mother/daughter team. Ideal for handing out pre-dinner nibbles or post-prandial sweet treats.

Almond blossom loose leaf tea Visit Site Not only is this Spanish almond blossom tea beautiful to look at, it encapsulates flavours that sing of Thanksgiving - almonds and honey, juxtaposed with the greenness of artichokes. It’s been ethically sourced too by the brilliant Rare Tea Company which turned 20 this year.

Gratitude Linen Napkins - Set of 4 Visit Site For an occasion where giving thanks is the order of the day, these Lithuanian linen gratitude napkins feel appropriate for continuing the good vibes.