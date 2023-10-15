Black designers tell a story of craft and history in New York exhibition
Furniture by Black designers including Norman Teague, Nifemi Marcus-Bello and Peter Mabeo features in 'Spotlight II' at Verso Gallery (until 10 November 2023)
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tribeca's Verso gallery presents 'Spotlight II' (until 10 November 2023), a striking exhibition of furniture made by Black designers, curated by designer Little Wing Lee, the creative director of Atelier Ace.
Lee appreciates the symbolism within decorative objects. After all, they’re tangible expressions of culture – of the embodied knowledge passed down by makers and of the cultural values embedded in the shapes and silhouettes designers choose to use. 'I'm always interested in people's stories and histories,' Lee says during a walk-through of the exhibition.
'Spotlight II': Black designers at Verso
The materially and texturally rich objects in the show include a shimmering cast-bronze bench by Nifemi Marcus-Bello, a matte-black hand-carved and laser-cut wood chair by Norman Teague, and Lee’s own hand-knotted wool rugs that reference the abstract geometric patterns in African textiles.
'Spotlight II' is the second group show of Black designers that Lee has organised. Like in the first edition, which took place at the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn during New York Design Week 2022, she brought together work that she was naturally drawn to ('They’re all pieces I’d want in my home,' she says.) And while they represent distinct points of view, each piece threads a conversation between the past and the present in order to create something new.
Marcus-Bello, who is based in Lagos, reinterpreted the dotted facial markings of the Surma tribe of Ethiopia for his 'Friction Ridge' conversation bench, which is composed of thousands of small pebble-like forms. He decided to make the piece out of bronze using a lost-wax method as a nod to the Benin Bronzes repatriated in 2022.
Reviving traditional fabrication methods was also the focus of Robell Awake, a chairmaker in Atlanta who has been researching and reviving the furniture traditions of enslaved Africans. He made his adaptation of a ladder-back chair the same way they would have, using greenwood joinery (a way to make tight-fitting joints using the natural properties of wood) and a woven paper-cord seat.
Sometimes the cultural references are more whimsical. Using lace doilies on coffee tables is common in Botswana’s homes, so Peter Mabeo, who is based in the capital city of Gaborone, designed tables with hand-carved scalloped edges and fluted bases.
For Lee, organising the exhibition has been no different than building community. 'There’s a lot of energy, people are doing such great work, and the community is growing,' Lee says. Many of the designers in the show weren’t initially interested in furniture design, but were drawn to that type of work after doing something else, like Jonas Damon, an industrial designer who made two modular aluminum tables, one polished to a mirror finish and another left raw, for the show, and Teague, who initially went to school for architecture before switching to product design. 'I was talking with Norman [Teague] and he’s like, “What are we going to call this moment of time?''’ Lee says. 'We need a name for it.’
'Spotlight II' is on view until 10 November 2023
Verso
51 Hudson Street
New York, NY
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Tableau presents previously unseen Poul Gernes flower lamp
Danish design studio Tableau worked with the Poul Gernes Foundation to bring to life the design for the first time
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
The odd couple: Chanel and Pomellato play with asymmetry in jewellery
Two jewellery houses, Chanel and Pomellato, take a new turn, toying with asymmetry to create organically opulent pieces
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Hiroshi Sugimoto reflects on time and truth ahead of his London retrospective
As ‘Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine’ opens at Hayward Gallery, the artist tells us of his guiding force, and why his Seascapes always end up in the bedroom
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Step into Gohar World’s first store
The Gohar World holiday shop, open now until 15 January 2024, offers the brand’s whimsical curios and tableware, with a store design concept by Rafael Prieto
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Brian Rideout’s oil paintings of domestic interiors blur lines of time and reality
For Brian Rideout’s solo show in New York, the Toronto-based painter drew from gallerist Patrick Parrish's rich collection of design books to create new works
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Residenza Cappellini combines bold colour and Italian design in Manhattan
Frenchcalifornia and Giulio Cappellini present Residenza Cappellini, adding Italian interior flair to the Manhattan skyline
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside Ryan Murphy’s Halston-inspired Hollywood HQ
Ryan Murphy, the prolific film and TV producer, has created a home for his extensive offices in Hollywood, with the help of designer Jeremiah Brent. He takes us on a tour…
By Ryan Murphy Published
-
Tiwa Select opens permanent Tribeca home with a show of new works in Murano glass
Tiwa Select celebrates its permanent New York gallery space with an exhibition of new works by Dana Arbib (until 17 October 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Christophe Delcourt’s new furniture for Avenue Road puts wood front and centre
Christophe Delcourt's ‘Woodlane’ furniture collection, staged at Avenue Road’s art deco residence in Miami, demonstrates the French designer’s mastery of the natural material
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Step inside L'Objet's expanding universe
Behind the scenes at L'Objet: we take a look at the American brand's dedication to craftmanship, innovation and design
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Japanese Magoji kites on display at Noguchi Museum
Kites from Magoji, the legendary Japanese kite atelier, are on display at the Noguchi Museum shop until 6 August 2023
By Julie Baumgardner Published