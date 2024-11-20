After the floods, Valencia’s design community unites

'It happened two weeks ago, but it feels like two days,' says Sandro Tothill, co-founder, along with his wife Marivi Calvo, of the art-lamp company LZF. He is referring to the landscape of topped cars, shattered walls, and orange groves strewn with debris that he sees on his drive to work. 'The clean-ups have started in the villages, but not the countryside yet, so we have these constant reminders.' LZF operates from Chiva, one of the ground-zero townships of the catastrophic floods that swamped the region of Valencia on October 29. That day, his habitual 15-minute drive home took several hours as his car became trapped in a convergence of overflowing riverways. 'It felt like we had been hit by a tsunami,' he recalls.

Valencia is home to leading furniture brands such as Andreu World and Gandia Blasco, along with countless smaller enterprises and craft and ceramic workshops; as such, it is known as the capital of the interior design and décor industries in Spain. Away from the smart showrooms and furniture stores of the capital, which remained relatively dry, manufacturing takes place in factories and small set-ups on industrial estates in the outlying towns. Tothill says several of his suppliers, from painters to crafters of his lamps’ signature wooden veneers, have been washed away. 'I am not sure what we are going to do,' he confesses.

As the mud dries and finger-pointing fills Spanish headlines, local design firms are rallying to raise funds and rebuild. Renowned for his op-art installations and sculptures in piercing colour spectrums, Felipe Pantone witnessed the machinery, materials and artwork stored in his warehouse-studio submerged in sludge. Three days later, he launched ‘Auction for Action’, a charity platform where people can bid for collector-standard art and objects. 'Since the project began, Felipe has been glued to his phone 24/7, talking with artists, friends, acquaintances, and collectors to encourage them to participate in the auction in one way or another,' says the project’s manager Alvaro Gongora. 'The response from everyone has been fantastic.' Currently, there are about 80 pieces for sale and new ones are added regularly. Valencia resident Jaime Hayon donated a painting titled ‘Darkness Blossom’ which explores themes of growth and renewal amidst darkness, to the project. Other artists reflect Pantone’s roots in urban art with works from Miss Vann and Okuda San Miguel.

Also born via Whatsapp and in record speed, Interioristas en Acción (IED) is a collective that aims to refit washed out homes. Coordinated by the lighting company Peralta Vivavi, over 300 interior design studios have signed up. The premise is simple; members of the collective reach out to their own network of suppliers for donations of stock, be it fridges, sofas or plumbing parts. Stock is delivered to Valencia’s trade fair building, and is then distributed to families after their needs have been assessed by an Interioristas en Acción volunteer.

Tangible signs of recovery however will take time. 'The biggest problem now is logistics,' continues Tothill. ‘There is no railway, no public transport and no centralised communication.' LZF’s offices and warehouse got off lightly, unlike the home of one of its star designers. LZF is promoting three luminaires by Ray Powers, all bestsellers, at a 30% discount to help the Powers get back on their feet. While solidarity is important in these early days of course, Tothill is adamant that sustained confidence is what will pull industry back.

'Our clients are very understanding of delays, but we want everyone to know that we are ready to get back to work. We need work, not just for us, but also our suppliers. We need business. The future is about rebuilding the community through work.'

