The 'Moonbeam' lamp makes light use of leather
A new range of table lamps by Six N. Five is a delightful novelty for Poltrona Frau for Milan Design Week
Lighting might not be what immediately springs to mind in the portfolio of the leather magnates at Poltrona Frau, but the company has in fact been developing research into the sector for some years. A new collaboration with the Argentinian digital artist Ezequiel Pini of Barcelona-based studio Six N. Five, has resulted in a table and floor lamp of hallowed, lunar beauty. The ‘Moonbeam’ table lamp mimics the enigmatic quality of a lunar eclipse, with a disc of pearl white satin glass, partially obscured by a disc of leather, anchored with a brass rod and base. The effect is poetic and mesmerising - an intimate presence by the bedside or a soothing companion for the desk. ‘Light is an essential element in my work,’ Pini reveals: ‘It is a source of energy that guides me, and something that I consider fundamental to my creativity. Through light we can give a visual sense to such a complex concept.’
Salone del Mobile 2025 takes place 8-13 April. See our full Milan Design Week 2025 guide for the must-sees
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft.
