The Malin Wedgewood Houston offers a rich, earthy co-working environment

The Malin Wedgewood Houston
(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)
By Tianna Williams
published

The Malin, a newly opened work-focused members’ club in Nashville, Tennessee is a welcome new arrival in the city’s thriving Wedgewood Houston neighbourhood. It’s the fourth and largest location in The Malin’s portfolio and its first outside New York City, where the brand has co-working spaces in SoHo, Williamsburg, and the West Village.

Exploring The Malin Wedgewood Houston

The Malin Wedgewood Houston

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)

The club covers 16,000 sq ft, providing 48 desks, various private offices and meeting rooms, and two libraries, creating a premium – and aesthetically appealing – working environment for its members.

The earthy interior strikes a fine-tuned balance between a professional workspace and a home away from home. A saturated colour palette of deep olive greens and terracotta reds and oranges – courtesy of Benjamin Moore paint and Schumacher wallpapers – sets a relaxed ambiance and provides a backdrop for a mix of contemporary and vintage furnishings.

The Malin Wedgewood Houston

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)

The brand’s signature dark walnut and white oak millwork envelops the space. Details include glass accents, poured crystal dividers, and tiling, while surfaces are coated in limestone and marble, and texture comes from velvet and leather upholstery. While eclectic, the interior boasts a beautiful equilibrium.

The Malin Wedgewood Houston

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)

'This is by far our most brilliant workspace to date,' says Ciaran McGuigan, CEO of The Malin. 'We’re in the hospitality business, so we carefully tailor each location of The Malin to fit the needs of the neighbourhood and professional community. Not only are we providing the highest level of hospitality, but we’re doing it in a refined and beautiful space that contributes to a productive work flow.'

themalin.co

The Malin Wedgewood Houston

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)

The Malin Wedgewood Houston

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)

The Malin Wedgewood Houston

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Malin)
