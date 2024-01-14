The Malin Wedgewood Houston offers a rich, earthy co-working environment
The Malin Wedgewood Houston co-working space opens in Nashville, Tennessee and becomes the fourth and largest location in a thriving portfolio
The Malin, a newly opened work-focused members’ club in Nashville, Tennessee is a welcome new arrival in the city’s thriving Wedgewood Houston neighbourhood. It’s the fourth and largest location in The Malin’s portfolio and its first outside New York City, where the brand has co-working spaces in SoHo, Williamsburg, and the West Village.
Exploring The Malin Wedgewood Houston
The club covers 16,000 sq ft, providing 48 desks, various private offices and meeting rooms, and two libraries, creating a premium – and aesthetically appealing – working environment for its members.
The earthy interior strikes a fine-tuned balance between a professional workspace and a home away from home. A saturated colour palette of deep olive greens and terracotta reds and oranges – courtesy of Benjamin Moore paint and Schumacher wallpapers – sets a relaxed ambiance and provides a backdrop for a mix of contemporary and vintage furnishings.
The brand’s signature dark walnut and white oak millwork envelops the space. Details include glass accents, poured crystal dividers, and tiling, while surfaces are coated in limestone and marble, and texture comes from velvet and leather upholstery. While eclectic, the interior boasts a beautiful equilibrium.
'This is by far our most brilliant workspace to date,' says Ciaran McGuigan, CEO of The Malin. 'We’re in the hospitality business, so we carefully tailor each location of The Malin to fit the needs of the neighbourhood and professional community. Not only are we providing the highest level of hospitality, but we’re doing it in a refined and beautiful space that contributes to a productive work flow.'
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
