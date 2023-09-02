The Art of Ping Pong combines art and play

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Art of Ping Pong is a brand whose mission is to make art playful. Through a carefully curated collection of ping pong accessories (including bats, balls, nets and tables), the brand offers a series of functional pieces that inspire a fun and artful approach to the home.

(Image credit: Courtesy Art of Ping Pong)

The company was started by London-based wife-and-husband duo Caroline Moorhouse and Algy Batten, collaborating with a network of independent workshops to produce their ideas. With a background in graphic design and branding and a desire to explore their creativity through new avenues, Moorhouse and Batten started Art of Ping Pong as a passion project before transforming it into a fully fledged brand.

(Image credit: Courtesy Art of Ping Pong)

‘The duality of art and play is at the heart of our concepts, an open yet defined brief that we’re only just scratching the surface with,’ they say. ‘It’s our ambition to become the most spirited Art+Play brand we can be.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Art of Ping Pong)

Their portfolio includes screen-printed wooden ping pong bats, smiley balls, an adaptable net that can transform any table into a play area, and wooden ping pong tables. The brand also regularly collaborates with international artists on artists’ editions for their tables and bats, which have been created in collaboration with the likes of Morag Myerscough, Kelly Anna and Campbell Hay, among many more.

An ArtTable hung on wall (Image credit: Courtesy Art of Ping Pong)

The ArtTables are the brand's signature idea, each embodying the art and play approach. The ping pong tables' tops are screen-printed with graphics and artists' interventions, and can be folded away and hung on the wall.

'Each of the tables is both art and play; when mounted on the wall it is a room-enhancing, colourful piece of art that can then be set up as a working ping pong table for an elevated game experience, sure to impress guests with its transformation.'

theartofpingpong.co.uk