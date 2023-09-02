The Art of Ping Pong combines art and play
The Art of Ping Pong adds a playful visual approach to the game with a collection that includes bats, balls, nets and tables that double as artwork for the home
The Art of Ping Pong is a brand whose mission is to make art playful. Through a carefully curated collection of ping pong accessories (including bats, balls, nets and tables), the brand offers a series of functional pieces that inspire a fun and artful approach to the home.
The company was started by London-based wife-and-husband duo Caroline Moorhouse and Algy Batten, collaborating with a network of independent workshops to produce their ideas. With a background in graphic design and branding and a desire to explore their creativity through new avenues, Moorhouse and Batten started Art of Ping Pong as a passion project before transforming it into a fully fledged brand.
‘The duality of art and play is at the heart of our concepts, an open yet defined brief that we’re only just scratching the surface with,’ they say. ‘It’s our ambition to become the most spirited Art+Play brand we can be.’
Their portfolio includes screen-printed wooden ping pong bats, smiley balls, an adaptable net that can transform any table into a play area, and wooden ping pong tables. The brand also regularly collaborates with international artists on artists’ editions for their tables and bats, which have been created in collaboration with the likes of Morag Myerscough, Kelly Anna and Campbell Hay, among many more.
The ArtTables are the brand's signature idea, each embodying the art and play approach. The ping pong tables' tops are screen-printed with graphics and artists' interventions, and can be folded away and hung on the wall.
'Each of the tables is both art and play; when mounted on the wall it is a room-enhancing, colourful piece of art that can then be set up as a working ping pong table for an elevated game experience, sure to impress guests with its transformation.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
