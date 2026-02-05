Italian sports equipment company Technogym unveils its Sand Stone range, a new finish for its exercise tools that brings warmth and elegance to the home gym.

A material innovation that redefines the aesthetic of domestic and high-end exercise spaces, Sand Stone offers a warm, neutral approach to cutting-edge Technogym equipment, and is found across the company's most popular lines, including Technogym Checkup, products from the Artis family, Biostrength adaptive training machines, as well as Personal Tools and Pilates machine Technogym Reform.

'In the past, fitness equipment [comprised] mostly functional machines designed for performance only,' observes Nerio Alessandri, Technogym's president. 'Today, wellness is part of our lifestyle and design plays a central role. People want products that fit harmoniously into their gyms, homes, hotels and offices.

'At Technogym, we’ve always believed in combining technology and Italian design. Over the years, we have moved from biomechanics to digital connectivity, and now to AI-driven personalisation, without ever losing sight of aesthetics: our goal is to create not just functional equipment, but an emotional experience for the user.'

‘Our goal is to create not just functional equipment, but an emotional experience’ Nerio Alessandri

(Image credit: Courtesy Technogym)

The Sand Stone collection is the result of a meticulous material exploration, and the final result includes a series of surface treatments that contribute to the objects' homelier aesthetic. The product casings are made of an innovative material composed of natural mica and recycled plastic that references the look of real stone, while frames and silhouette details are made of metalised titanium, a nod to contemporary high-tech design.

All surfaces that come into direct contact with the user are made from a clay material that defines the tactile experience of the range. Finally, elements in natural wood, such as beech and ash, complete the organic feel of the collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy Technogym)

'Wellness is about feeling good and that includes the environment where you train,' continues Alessandri. 'We wanted to create products that are not only high-performing but also warm and welcoming. This vision comes to life in the Sand Stone collection, an expression of our concept of Wellness Luxury Living, inspired by Mediterranean nature and made of new materials that evoke harmony and comfort. Sand Stone was designed to differentiate wellness spaces, with the goal of making them elegant and seamlessly integrated into contemporary interiors, so that taking care of yourself becomes a true experience and a complete wellness journey.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

technogym.com

(Image credit: Courtesy Technogym)

(Image credit: Courtesy Technogym)