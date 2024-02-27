Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas’ next steps after 16 years at Wallpaper*
Sarah Douglas is leaving her position as Editor-in-Chief of Wallpaper* in March 2024 to set up her own business acting as an advisor to brands and designers, and as a consultant to the Steve Jobs Archive, in order to inspire the next generation of creatives
Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas leaves Wallpaper* in March 2024 after 16 years, to work as an advisor for brands and designers – including Martino Gamper – and joins the Steve Jobs Archive as a consultant, with a goal to support future generations of creatives.
Having joined Wallpaper* in 2007 as Art Editor, Sarah became Creative Director in 2012, before being named Editor-in-Chief in 2017. In this time, Sarah was responsible for content and creative across the print magazine and digital platforms, and also oversaw Wallpaper* projects including the annual Handmade exhibition at Salone del Mobile in Milan.
‘It has been my great honour and privilege to work for Wallpaper* for the last 16 years, and I will always be grateful to my colleagues, friends, and the wider Wallpaper* community for everything that we achieved together,’ she says. ‘I now want to play a more hands-on role supporting designers and creatives, collaborating with brands and cultural institutions, and am thrilled to be working with the Steve Jobs Archive to inspire and empower future generations.’
Her first project will be with Martino Gamper, working on an exhibition of his work in London in October 2024, his first show in the city since ‘100 Chairs in 100 Days’ in 2007.
‘The decision to work with Sarah is a natural progression of a dialogue which began over 20 years ago, and is rooted in focus and trust,’ comments Gamper. ‘It’s about refining the quality of my projects, my practice, and its relationship to curators, galleries, brands and collectors. She has a unique understanding of designers and the value of design. This is about the bigger picture, and we hope this will be a blueprint for the future.’
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
