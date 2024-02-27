Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas’ next steps after 16 years at Wallpaper*

Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas leaves Wallpaper* in March 2024 after 16 years, to work as an advisor for brands and designers – including Martino Gamper – and joins the Steve Jobs Archive as a consultant, with a goal to support future generations of creatives.

Having joined Wallpaper* in 2007 as Art Editor, Sarah became Creative Director in 2012, before being named Editor-in-Chief in 2017. In this time, Sarah was responsible for content and creative across the print magazine and digital platforms, and also oversaw Wallpaper* projects including the annual Handmade exhibition at Salone del Mobile in Milan.

‘It has been my great honour and privilege to work for Wallpaper* for the last 16 years, and I will always be grateful to my colleagues, friends, and the wider Wallpaper* community for everything that we achieved together,’ she says. ‘I now want to play a more hands-on role supporting designers and creatives, collaborating with brands and cultural institutions, and am thrilled to be working with the Steve Jobs Archive to inspire and empower future generations.’

Her first project will be with Martino Gamper, working on an exhibition of his work in London in October 2024, his first show in the city since ‘100 Chairs in 100 Days’ in 2007.

‘The decision to work with Sarah is a natural progression of a dialogue which began over 20 years ago, and is rooted in focus and trust,’ comments Gamper. ‘It’s about refining the quality of my projects, my practice, and its relationship to curators, galleries, brands and collectors. She has a unique understanding of designers and the value of design. This is about the bigger picture, and we hope this will be a blueprint for the future.’

