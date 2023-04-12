Antonio Citterio's ‘Perry’ sofa returns in a new light version
The ‘Perry’ sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
When it launched in 2022, Antonio Citterio’s ‘Perry’ sofa for Flexform was an instant hit thanks to its understated aesthetic and its modular system. It featured soft, irregular shapes, including ottoman and chaise longue modules, that brought a dynamic flow and casual look to our living rooms, as well as accessories such as magazine holders – just the thing to store your stash of Wallpaper*.
‘Perry Up’: a new interpretation by Antonio Citterio for Flexform
Now the Italian furniture manufacturer is adding a new version to its collection. Called ‘Perry Up’, it is so named because it elevates the initial design, which now rises off the floor on a graceful base in tubular metal and elegant cast feet.
‘The “Perry Up” sofa for Flexform is inspired by one of the themes that is recurring in my way of designing sofas: the idea of lifting the sofa up only at its corners,’ explains Citterio.
Wrapped in a generous layer of goose down, the sofa was designed to be both visually inviting but also exceptionally comfortable. We particularly like the refined piping detail on the upholstery, which outlines the silhouette of the sofa and adds a subtle colour contrast.
Citterio and Flexform are long-time collaborators: the celebrated architect grew up in Meda, where the was firm established in 1959 by the Galimberti family. Flexform gave Citterio one of his first jobs when he was fresh out of university, and 50 years on, they are still working together. Past collaborations have included the ‘Groundpiece’ sofa, inspired by Donald Judd’s work, and the ‘Soffio’ dining table, featuring eye-catching metal boomerang-shaped legs.
Flexform, Via della Moscova 33, Milan
flexform.it (opens in new tab)
See the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews. Wallpaper* is available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
