Nilufar Gallery celebrates bright design codes with the launch of Nilufar Open Edition during Milan Design Week

Bright hues and rich patterns are the focus of a new initiative by Nilufar Gallery, who is launching ‘Nilufar Open Edition’ during Milan Design Week. Nilufar Gallery founder Nina Yashar considers both old masters and contemporary creators in the project, which for the first time makes collections available at several sales points, in a curation encompassing over 80 pieces. Sofas, dining tables, carpets and lighting reconsider the functionality of design, celebrating a juxtaposition of materials and finishes for a positive and joyful finish.

Furniture by Gal Gaon. Photography: Filippo Carandini (Image credit: Mario Milizia )

‘My aim has always been to deliver the best possible pieces to the public,’ says Yashar. ‘With the Open Edition project I can finally reach the Nilufar community that is spread out around the globe. The help and creative vision of my trusted team has been key to achieve this exciting result, together with the immense creativity of some of the most interesting designers of the gallery.’

Furniture by Filippo Carandini. Photography: Filippo Carandini (Image credit: Mario Milizia )

The pieces cut sculptural silhouettes, from Analogia Project’s ‘Unfold’ series, which pays homage to the bentwood technique, to Ashley Hicks’ ‘Saturday Carpet’ inspired by Chinese ice-ray lattice designs. Filippo Carandini’s ‘Mensa Table’, meanwhile, considers aesthetics equally to utility, as does Gal Gaon in ‘Macaron’, where a love seat, pouf and sofa look good enough to eat.

Designers reference an amalgamation of cultures in designs which nod to intricate techniques. Wall patterns in the Can Lis home of Jørn Utzon in Mallorca are rethought by Sophie Dries in ‘Traces Aquarius Carpet’, their distinctive motif here cast in wool and natural silk, created using a traditional hand-knotted weaving technique, while the spacious living rooms of Middle Eastern homes become a modular sofa system by David & Nicolas.

‘Nilufar Open Edition’ will be held at Nilufar Gallery, Via della Spiga 32, Milan, Italy from April 18th and at Nilufar Depot, Viale Lancetti 34, Milan, Italy from April 17th

Furniture by David & Nicolas. Photography: Filippo Carandini (Image credit: Mario Milizia )