‘Omoi’ armchair by Naoto Fukasawa, for B&B Italia captures simplicity and elegance

Perfectly encapsulating simplicity and elegance, the designs of Naoto Fukasawa span many industries, from precision electronics to furniture and interior design. Particularly appealing are his numerous chair and armchair designs, which always manage to have a cute, tactile element to them, and transform any space with their friendly presence.

Having already created the sinuous ‘Harbor’ (2017) and butterfly-inspired ‘Grande Papilio’ (2009) armchairs for B&B Italia, the celebrated Japanese designer and his Tokyo-based team this year looked to northern Europe for inspiration, with a new design launched during Salone del Mobile 2024. Influenced by the iconic Scandinavian designs of the 1950s, the ‘Omoi’ chair is characterised by sober, sculptural lines featuring welcoming curves and solid wooden legs. It certainly nods to the iconic chairs of Arne Jacobsen, with their soft wingback and comfortable, inviting shapes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of B&B Italia)

Fukasawa has talked in the past about giving his design a shape that users can feel empathy towards, and it is certainly the case here, with the chair’s little arms helping the piece of furniture look like it is awaiting a big hug. This is ‘a chair with the charm of a living creature, like an animal that makes people feel at home just by being there,’ he says. ‘It is a multipurpose chair that is valuable even just for its presence. It is like a dog or a cat lying in the living room, regardless of the situation or location. It fits well in different kinds of spaces, in dining rooms and living rooms, and also in entrance halls.’

The chair’s oak wood legs are paired with upholstery featuring a removable cover, available in both fabric or leather (the latter with a distinctive stitch).

