MK&G’s ‘Glitter’ exhibition: a brilliant world-first tribute to sparkle and spectacle
MK&G’s latest exhibition is a vibrant flurry of sparkles and glitter with a rippling Y2K undercurrent, proving that 'Glitter is so much more than you think it is'
Glitter. A material so seemingly frivolous, yet so deeply embedded in our collective memory. Our first encounters with glitter often occur in childhood –scattered across craft tables, pressed onto greeting cards, and dusted over school projects. It’s a material reserved for celebrations, for moments when the mundane must be transformed into something dazzling. But as we grow older, glitter is relegated to a realm of unseriousness, dismissed as superficial or excessive. And yet, its innate power to demand attention never fades – it merely becomes stifled by societal constraints. Glitter refuses to be ignored. It seeps into every crevice, leaves its mark long after its moment, and in doing so, becomes a symbol of persistence, presence, and power.
MK&G presents 'Glitter'
It is this duality – the playfulness of glitter and its underlying significance – that 'Glitter', the world’s first exhibition devoted to the material, explores at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg (MK&G). Hamburg is arguably the ideal location for the 'Glitter' exhibition to open, given not only its history as a progressive and welcoming city but also the current socio-political climate in Germany. Co-curated by Dr Julia Meer and Nina Lucia Groß, the exhibition reframes glitter not as mere decoration but as a statement – one that asserts visibility, identity, and protest. As Groß succinctly puts it, 'Glitter is so much more than you think it is.'
Glitter is, at its core, an act of self-expression. From childhood sticker collections to teenage rebellion in the form of rhinestone-studded jeans and glitter-laden eyeliner, it becomes an intimate means of defining ourselves. It is applied deliberately, an embellishment that transforms objects – and people – into something more vibrant, more defiant. 'When you use glitter, you don’t use it casually,' explains Groß. 'It’s always intentional, always telling a story.'
The exhibition taps into this personal relationship through its Hall of Glitter, a gallery lined with over 100 objects submitted by the public, each carrying a deeply personal memory. A sequined jacket worn to a defining night out. A glittery diary cover that once held teenage secrets. A well-worn pair of shimmering dance shoes. These objects, much like glitter itself, hold remnants of the past, encapsulating emotions and experiences that refuse to be forgotten.
This intimacy extends to the curated works within the exhibition, where artists explore the role of glitter in personal transformation. One prominent example can be found in a recreated teenage bedroom by German artist Jenny Schäfer, where visitors are invited to step back into a space where glitter was once a rite of passage – a material that signified belonging, rebellion, and self-invention.
But glitter does not exist in a vacuum. It interacts with the world, often as a provocation. The way it clings stubbornly to the skin mirrors the way those who wield it refuse to be erased. 'Who is allowed to sparkle and shine – and who is not?' Groß asks. It’s a question that underscores the deeper socio-political implications of glitter.
Throughout history, glitter has been weaponised as both an act of resistance and a means of reclamation. In queer culture, it has long been a symbol of pride and defiance, from the sequined suits of drag performers to the glitter bombs thrown in protest against discriminatory policies. The exhibition explores this theme through pieces like African-American artist Mickalene Thomas' dazzlingly adorned skateboards, where Black, queer, and feminist identities intersect with unapologetic glamour. Meanwhile, stage costumes worn by figures such as Bill Kaulitz reinforce the idea that visibility – glittering, unabashed visibility – is a form of power.
The exhibition’s Glitter Up! section pays tribute to moments where glitter has served as a political tool. From feminist movements to environmental protests, it has been used to make statements that refuse to be ignored. Whether smeared onto bodies in acts of self-ownership or hurled in acts of defiance, glitter is never neutral. It forces attention, challenges perception, and insists on a reaction. Glitter: a mascot for playful perseverance in the face of persecution.
Yet, 'Glitter' is not merely an exhibition; it is an invitation to reconsider our relationship with this long under-estimated material. To see it not just as something frivolous, but as something formidable. To understand that those who embrace glitter are often those who have had to fight for the right to be seen.
The interactive aspects of the exhibition encourage this deeper engagement. Visitors can contribute to a glitter timeline, tracing its presence from ancient cosmetic applications to contemporary cultural touchpoints. A DIY workshop space pays tribute to glitter's status in craft culture as a symbol of empowerment and accessibility. And in Puff Out, an upcoming immersive installation by Brussels-based artist duo :mentalKLINIK, set to debut in June 2025, robotic vacuum cleaners create ever-changing glitter patterns on the floor, underscoring the material’s ephemeral yet persistent nature – glitter may be swept away, but it is never truly gone.
For those who fall under its spell, glitter is a beacon of joyful defiance, a refusal to fade into the background. As Tulga Beyerle, director of MK&G, states, 'We wanted to show that glitter is not just decoration – it’s a way to take up space, to be seen, to be heard.' To dismiss glitter is to misunderstand its power. It is at once delicate and unyielding, temporary yet enduring. It is the remnants of a celebration, the trace of a protest, the glimmer of a dream not yet realised.
As a groundbreaking world-first exhibition, discussions about its future are already underway. Much like glitter spilling from a bottle, the show’s influence cannot be contained, and it will soon reach audiences in the far-flung corners of the world, where its impact is likely to be felt long after the exhibition has gone.
MK&G 'Glitter' is on show until 26 October 2025 mkg-hamburg.de
