Mathieu Lehanneur designs light-filled pied-à-terre at Selene New York
Mathieu Lehanneur’s Selene New York apartment unites classic and contemporary design
Mathieu Lehanneur has debuted a selection of never-before-seen works as part of a pied-à-terre at Selene New York, with a series of collectible furniture designs also created especially for the project.
It is the latest chapter for Selene New York. Launched in 2022, the space in midtown Manhattan, designed by Foster + Partners and William T Georgis, provides a sun-lit home for a series of residencies – or showcase apartments takeovers, including a previous collaboration between Frenchcalifornia and Google – its undulating floor-to-ceiling glass walls a contemporary draw for designers.
Mathieu Lehanneur’s Selene New York apartment
Lehanneur celebrates his elegant designs in the Mathieu Lehanneur Pied-à-Terre, uniting classic pieces such as the comfortable ‘Familyscape’ sofas with the technically accomplished ‘Inverted Gravity’ collection. The ‘Inverted Gravity’ dining table and intricate pearl chandelier were created especially for the project, while Lehanneur also here debuts other pieces, including the ‘Elephant’ armchair’s ‘cashfur’ upholstery version, an ottoman version of the ‘Hug’ armchair and the ‘Hug’ chair.
‘We designed this space like that of an imaginary collector. Surrounded by beauty, suspended in the air, like an island in the sky,’ Lehanneur says of the project, which encapsulates his and Selene’s shared aesthetic and focus on detail, together creating a contemporary rethink of New York living.
It is a natural next step for Lehanneur, whose multidisciplinary approach unites architectural, technological and artistic strands. Selene New York, with its panoramic views of New York landscapes and modern rethinking of residences, is a fitting setting for the designer’s work, with no more than three homes on a floor bringing space and light to the forefront.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Watch a trippy new film by Luca Guadagnino and Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino unites with Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson on a new film, previewing the house’s S/S 2024 menswear collection that will be shown next week in Paris
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Margaret Howell’s latest Fred Perry collaboration is inspired by vintage sportswear
Margaret Howell looked into the Fred Perry archive for her latest collaborative collection with the brand, while drawing on her own memories of sports at school
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Cabin House by Taliesyn is an earthy urban escape
Cabin House by Taliesyn, melds modern lifestyles with vernacular architecture, creating an earthy escape in bustling Bengaluru
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
New York’s Galerie Was is the latest vintage design destination in the city
Galerie Was is the new Lower East Side space by interior designer Lauren Piscione with chef Allie Fitzpatrick and tech-whiz Andy McCune, offering vintage design with plenty of patina alongside works by contemporary makers
By Julie Baumgardner • Published
-
‘Crossroads’ at ICFF 2023: ‘There is room for everyone in American design’
‘At the Crossroads of American Design: Celebrating the Established and Emerging’ is a new exhibition at ICFF 2023 curated by David Rockwell and Wallpaper’s Pei-Ru Keh
By Eva Hagberg • Published
-
Yann Nury and Charles Zana bring intimacy to hospitality in New York
Yann Nury and Charles Zana have created La Résidence, an exclusive dining space in New York’s SoHo
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Pierre Paulin’s 1980s designs spotlighted in a New York exhibition
Discover Pierre Paulin’s 1980s designs shown for the first time by Demisch Danant in its new exhibition, ‘Formal Disruption: Pierre Paulin and the State Commissions of the 1980s’ (until 27 May 2023)
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Post Company unveils interior design for Raf’s New York
Behind the intimate interior design of Raf's the new New York eatery by Post Company
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Dennis Freedman’s collection at R & Company is a trip inside the mind of a design collector
‘The Dennis Freedman Collection’, curated by Evan Snyderman and James Zemaitis, is on view at R & Company's White Street location in New York, spanning from early 20th-century modernism to 21st-century contemporary design
By Emily R. Pellerin • Published
-
New York Design Week 2023: the highlights
New York Design Week 2023 hit town this week with a rich programme of fairs and gallery exhibitions. Here are our highlights
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
S94 Design makes the most of its uptown location to blur the lines of art and design
S94 Design brings displays from Kwangho Lee, Donald Judd, Max Lamb and more to its Rafael Viñoly-designed location
By Julie Baumgardner • Published