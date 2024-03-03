Maharam’s latest textiles interpret Jacob Hashimoto’s sculptural work
‘Beyond’ and ‘Midair’ by Jacob Hashimoto for Maharam are two new collections that reference the New York-based multimedia artist’s three-dimensional work on fabric
Maharam unveils ‘Beyond’ and ‘Midair’, two new collections of upholstery textiles created in collaboration with New York multimedia artist Jacob Hashimoto. The launch comprises two textile patterns that reference the artist's intricate sculpture, their prints reflecting the richness of the artwork.
Maharam is no stranger to diverse collaborations and creative initiatives. The American company has made great efforts to preserve artistic legacies that include work by Alexandre Girard, but it also worked closely with Paul Smith on several collections over two decades, and recently released a collection of fabrics by fashion designer Sander Lak.
‘Beyond’ and ‘Midair’ by Jacob Hashimoto for Maharam
Hashimoto works primarily in three-dimensional sculpture across all scales, and for Maharam, he was challenged with translating his rich visual universe onto textile surfaces. The two distinctive patterns were developed as a close collaboration between the artist and the textile company.
'Beyond' references his kite sculptures, featuring rhythmic and dynamic hung patterns. This three-dimensional effect is recreated with a series of circular forms woven with diverse motifs that range from abstract geometries to botanical references, in a palette that plays with tonal grounds such as steel grey, lavender, and taupe combined with subtle accents of citrine, olive, and papaya.
'Midair', meanwhile, offers a closer look at the artistry behind Hashimoto's kites, each colourway featuring 11 tones and 19 patterns enclosed in connected circular motifs.
'Jacob’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional disciplines and techniques made extending our collaboration to woven textiles so natural,' says Mary Murphy, Maharam's senior vice president of design. 'His ambitious approach to layering, movement, and space presented a unique opportunity to accomplish something new with woven textiles.'
