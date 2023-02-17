Maarten Baas celebrates childish pleasures in first solo LA exhibition

Child’s play is considered through an artist’s lens by Maarten Baas, who has opened his first solo exhibition on America’s West Coast. Taking place at Carpenters Workshop Gallery on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles (until 26 May 2023), ‘Play Time’ unites works from across Baas’ collections.

Maarten Baas’ Play Time: celebrating the joy of childhood

‘Close Parity Cabinet with Light’ (Image credit: Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

The joy of childhood is considered in work from the collections ‘Real Time’, ‘Clay’ and ‘Close Parity’, with items interpreted as if through the eyes of a child, roughly sketched lines and offbeat shapes nodding to Baas’ signature playfulness.

His style, encompassing a bright rainbow of colours and offbeat geometrical outlines, is here expressed in a series of works that question the dual human desires to grow older and remain innocent.

‘Real Time XL The Artist’ (Image credit: Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

Functionality is imbued with innocence, taking shape in quotidian items such as a grandfather clock created from chaotically placed planks of wood, as if from a child’s den.

Clocks continue to fascinate the designer in ‘720 Minutes Clocks’, a project Baas worked on with 720 children, each of whom created a drawing to show the time across 720 minutes, or 12 hours. Limited-edition pieces by Baas house these drawings to mark the time minute by minute, the aesthetic regressing to a state of childlike design. In ‘The Artist’, meanwhile, Baas is once again an adult, creating his art in a parody of control.

‘Grandfather Clock The Son’ (Image credit: Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

Elsewhere, Baas experiments with bronze, casting vast cabinets in pieces from the ‘Close Parity’ collection. Cutting surrealist silhouettes, the works appear to be almost toppling over in their top-heavy proportions, making a cartoonish play on a child’s perception.

'Play Time' is on view until 26 May 2023

Carpenters Workshop Gallery

7070 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood,

CA 90038

carpentersworkshopgallery.com (opens in new tab)

maartenbaas.com (opens in new tab)