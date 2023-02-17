Maarten Baas celebrates childish pleasures in first solo LA exhibition
‘Play Time’, at Carpenters Workshop Gallery until 26 May 2023, unites Baas’ work from across his collections
Child’s play is considered through an artist’s lens by Maarten Baas, who has opened his first solo exhibition on America’s West Coast. Taking place at Carpenters Workshop Gallery on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles (until 26 May 2023), ‘Play Time’ unites works from across Baas’ collections.
Maarten Baas’ Play Time: celebrating the joy of childhood
The joy of childhood is considered in work from the collections ‘Real Time’, ‘Clay’ and ‘Close Parity’, with items interpreted as if through the eyes of a child, roughly sketched lines and offbeat shapes nodding to Baas’ signature playfulness.
His style, encompassing a bright rainbow of colours and offbeat geometrical outlines, is here expressed in a series of works that question the dual human desires to grow older and remain innocent.
Functionality is imbued with innocence, taking shape in quotidian items such as a grandfather clock created from chaotically placed planks of wood, as if from a child’s den.
Clocks continue to fascinate the designer in ‘720 Minutes Clocks’, a project Baas worked on with 720 children, each of whom created a drawing to show the time across 720 minutes, or 12 hours. Limited-edition pieces by Baas house these drawings to mark the time minute by minute, the aesthetic regressing to a state of childlike design. In ‘The Artist’, meanwhile, Baas is once again an adult, creating his art in a parody of control.
Elsewhere, Baas experiments with bronze, casting vast cabinets in pieces from the ‘Close Parity’ collection. Cutting surrealist silhouettes, the works appear to be almost toppling over in their top-heavy proportions, making a cartoonish play on a child’s perception.
'Play Time' is on view until 26 May 2023
Carpenters Workshop Gallery
7070 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood,
CA 90038
carpentersworkshopgallery.com (opens in new tab)
maartenbaas.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
