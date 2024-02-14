These dreamy rechargeable Murano lights are your new dinner-party staple
These Murano lights by Solange Azagury-Partridge and Green Wolf Lighting are jewels for the home
This series of rechargeable LED Murano lights sees jewellery designer Solange Azagury-Partridge team with Green Wolf Studios’ founder Rebecca Marks to create jewels for the home. Azagury-Partridge is known for her painterly use of colour and fondness for playful emblems, and each of the new portable lights is a vessel for her ‘dreamy little stories’.
The Green Wolf Lighting by Solange Azagury-Partridge collection is modelled on the cylindrical, rechargeable, LED hand-blown Murano glass lights that Green Wolf Studios launched in September 2022. ‘The shapes and outer shell were predetermined, so they’re very similar to a scented candle, not too obtrusive on a table over dinner,’ Azagury-Partridge tells us.
Each of the five Murano lights comes in a numbered limited edition of 1,000. The ‘Eden', the ‘Rainbow' and the ‘Sun’ lights are sculpted with molten glass using Venetian precision-craft ‘il vetro a lume’ methods. However, finding artisans able to realise these complex designs proved challenging, and Azagury-Partridge and Marks admit there were many iterations of the ‘Cloud’ light, for instance, crafted from pink blown glass and later sandblasted, before it was right.
Some early prototypes even resembled a brain. The ’Home’ light with its red roof and yellow and blue painted windows depicting a miniature cottage, required a special mould, which only one specialised Murano craftsman could make.
During this process, there were parallels with jewellery making. ‘When it came to crafting the “Sun” light, I was able to suggest a way of creating the flames because of the approach I had taken designing jewellery pieces in the past. He ended up using it,’ says Azagury-Partridge, who considers the collection of colour-popping lights to be ‘jewels for the home’.
She first collaborated with Marks in June 2020 on a project that involved recasting the walls of a contemporary art space at Christie’s, The Rainbow Room, using vivid shades of velvet. ‘Getting on well and trusting someone is such a huge part of the creative process,’ notes Marks. As for her favourite light from the collection: ‘It's the “Cloud”. I've got it in my bedroom, by my family photos. It's the last thing I turn off when I go to bed.’
Green Wolf Lighting by Solange Azagury-Partridge. From £550 per light, abask.com
Elisa Anniss is a London journalist specialising in the luxury industries. She is a contributor to Aston Martin Magazine and The Financial Times. Anniss is also an associate lecturer at University of the Arts London
