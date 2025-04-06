‘A piece of cloth’ is the foundational principle of Japanese label Issey Miyake, whose eponymous founder used the term to express his reverence for fabric – how a flat piece of material could be transformed into his colourful, sculptural creations through innovation and imagination. It has since spawned the acronymic A-POC Able Issey Miyake, an experimental offshoot of the label defined by inventive pattern cutting and an engagement across disciplines.

At Milan Design Week 2025, A-POC Able Issey Miyake unites with Switzerland-based architectural design studio Atelier Oï to expand the ‘a piece of cloth’ philosophy into lighting in a project titled ‘TYPE-XIII Atelier Oï’. Using wire and fabric, the collaboration – the result of a months-long exchange of conversation and ideas – sees a series of undulating table and ceiling lamps crafted from ‘a piece of wire’ and a ‘piece of cloth’.

‘Type-XIII Atelier Oï Project’ by Atelier Oï and A-POC Able Issey Miyake

‘Type-XIII Atelier Oï Project’ by Atelier Oï and A-POC Able Issey Miyake (Image credit: Artwork by Gabriel Annouka)

The collaboration, revealed in a special installation at Issey Miyake’s Milan store, unfolds over two series: the ‘O Series’ and the ‘A Series’. The former is a series of portable lamps, developed alongside Japanese manufacturer Ambientec, whereby Atelier Oï’s oval-shaped wire frame meets a shade crafted from A-POC Able’s innovative ‘steam stretch’ fabric. By detaching the fabric shade it can be folded flat, allowing easy transportation.

Meanwhile the ‘A Series’ comprises elegant wire pendant lamps with seamless knit fabric draped and stretched over different twisting wire frames. In the experimental spirit of A-POC Able, the fabric can be cut to create different shapes, or joined together in double or triple constellations. The first release will be a prototype pendant light, created in collaboration with Spanish lighting brand Parachilna.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Issey Miyake)

‘Type-XIII Atelier Oï Project’ by Atelier Oï and A-POC Able Issey Miyake will be presented at Issey Miyake’s Milan store (Via Bagutta 12, 20121 Milan) from 8 –13 April, 2025,

