Liam Lee celebrates fantastical forms in first New York solo exhibition
Liam Lee exhibition, ‘Catch and Release’, has now opened at New York’s Patrick Parrish Gallery (until 4 August 2023) and is the first solo show from the American designer
American artist and designer Liam Lee opens his first solo exhibition, Catch and Release, this month at New York’s Patrick Parrish Gallery (until 4 August 2023). As well as showcasing reworkings of his felt furniture and tapestries, Lee will also unveil glazed ceramics, crocheted wire light sculptures and works on paper for the first time.
‘In my work, I try to create work that feels – upon first encounter – as if it sprung up from the ground overnight or has grown into its current state without human intervention,’ says Lee of his work, which cuts striking and surreal silhouettes, subverting both traditional concepts and established design codes.
Featured works in the exhibition, including tapestries, mirrors, light sculptures, ceramic objects and woollen chairs, build on the fantastical forms Lee is celebrated for. Here, the introduction of new textures and techniques continues a playful mystification while also nodding to a childlike sense of wonder, resulting in pieces inspired by the mystery of the ocean.
‘Despite growing up as a city kid with an apparent lack of greenery around me, the natural world continues to occupy a sort of magical space through its physical separateness from what I generally experience on a daily basis. This notion of an untouched ‘natural’ world, or distinction between the natural and the man-made is of course a human construct, and it’s exactly this romanticised or imaginary version of the natural that I’m drawn to,’ Lee adds.
‘I am thrilled to present Liam Lee's inaugural solo exhibition,’ says gallerist Patrick Parrish. ‘Wielding innovative materials and techniques, Liam's work in felt, ceramic, and metal challenges our perceptions of form and surface. His pieces are a striking blend of art and design that push the boundaries of traditional sculpture and furniture making.’
‘Catch and Release’ is on view until 4 August 2023
50 Lispenard StNew York, NY 10013
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
