This Gujarat apartment by MuseLAB is a sculptural, textural delight
A study in materiality, this apartment in Gujarat, India layers idiosyncratic details while staying true to its provenance, and is the latest focus of The Inside Story, our series spotlighting intriguing and innovative interior design
This Gujarat apartment’s interior is a light, airy patchwork of influences, shapes and textures. Completed in 2024 by designers Huzefa Rangwala and Jasem Pirani of Mumbai-based MuseLAB, the family home blends traditional craftsmanship and modern living.
Named Rehethaan, the 13,000 sq ft residence takes cues from its locale: situated on India’s west coast, overlooking the Gulf waters, it is filled with intricate details that reflect the artisanship associated with Gujarat. This is felt in a sculptural luminaire in the shape of plantain leaves by design brand Shailesh Rajput; rugs from the Shila Vayanam Collection from Rangwala and Pirani’s own MuseMART; and textured stained glass panels. Rehethaan is also home to soothing colours, natural materials, and inflections of Mediterranean and midcentury styles.
As you enter the home, you are greeted by a brass lattice inspired by Kutch textiles – the traditional colourful embroidery of the eponymous Gujarati district – which creates a dappled effect with the light. Light flows throughout the space, which is formed of vaulted intersections boasting soaring volumes and has an abundance of full-height and clerestory windows. The threshold between the inside and outside blurs, with windows connecting the central family room and the verandah, itself a sanctuary of terracotta and marble.
The respective spaces feel like galleries, both for their proportion and the profusion of art and objets that populate them, including pieces from collaborators such as DemuroDas, Gessi and The Pure Concept Home.
Nothing is left untouched or untreated: the sculptural staircase is adorned with light orbs and murals by Indian studio House of Berserk, while the ceiling in the formal living room is embellished with tactile details and statement lighting by Olie. An opportunity is never missed to impart a little more detail: even the arched ‘hoods’ over doorways are painted in dual tones.
Other notable details include the King Pin chairs in the dining room and a kitchen island with a built-in gelato case. Tangerine and peach tones, ringed by terrazzo skirting, make for a cosy ambience in one bedroom. Another bedroom also features terrazzo, as well as wood, cork and brick, with an ensuite cast in sienna and caramel. A fantastic guest bathroom is clad in mosaic tiles that create a pixelated effect, while the master bath is a colour-drenched grotto in Azul Calcite stone.
Rehethaan honours its cultural roots while embracing contemporaneity, and does it with style.
