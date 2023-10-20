In Common With gives task lighting a poetic feel with Saga

The Brooklyn-based lighting studio In Common With may be most recognised for its fanciful Flora collection, designed in collaboration with Sophie Lou Jacobsen, which adorn the environs of Raf’s in New York, but their most recent launch proves that they can handle practical needs just as poetically.

Saga, a customisable task lighting system, is composed of three modular shapes that can be combined to suit an array of occasions. Available in Solo, Duo and Trio configurations, the modular lighting system was designed to support an infinite number of combinations. Practicality aside, Saga exudes In Common With’s trademark flair for detail; Art Deco-inspired fluting and soft architectural lines exude a warmth that plays well in both residential and commercial settings. Made using low-waste aluminium hardware while featuring diffusers made from a lightweight recycled LDPE plastic and integrated warm-on-dim LED, the lights can help shift the mood from a bright, white light to more ambient glow in a quick slide of the switch.

Saga installed at Public Records (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

‘We originally designed Saga for our Brooklyn workshop and office. The modular system was a reaction to our constant growth and evolution; knowing that we would continue to expand, and not knowing exactly where or what the architecture would look like, we came up with something adaptable,’ shares In Common With’s co-founder Nick Ozemba. ‘Our workspace is the heart of our operation. We created Saga not only as functional work lights, but also inviting and welcoming with a warm and cozy dimming function to set the mood for hosting our guests in the evening.’

In Common With co-founders Nick Ozemba and Felicia Hung with Saga in their Brooklyn studio (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

To prove the system’s versatility, In Common With not only installed the Saga collection in its studio, they also set it up within Public Records, a record shop, bar, restaurant, café and nightclub all in one, located within a historic warehouse in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighbourhood.

Ozemba says, ‘As we installed the prototypes in a few different configurations, we immediately saw the potential to develop this idea into a collection that can be configured to projects of various scales. Like so much of what we do, it starts with a simple set of parts and results in unique combinations in every project. We love that it can make a statement over a curved bar in a hospitality space or create an intimate glow over a kitchen island. The possibilities are endless.’

www.incommonwith.com

A view of Saga installed at Public Records (Image credit: William Jess Laird)