Behind every successful designer, artist or creative entrepreneur is a great lawyer. Or at least there should be. For decades, Hugh 'Don’t sign it!' Devlin was that person for many of Britain's leading creative luminaries. Now a new foundation established in his memory aims to ensure the next generation has access to the same kind of expert support.

Hugh Devlin: the creatives' protector

(Image credit: Courtesy Hugh Devlin Foundation)

A partner at international law firm Withers before founding his own consultancy, Delightful, Devlin became one of the creative industries' most trusted advisers. His client list stretched from independent designers and artists to creative directors at global luxury houses, perfumers and beauty entrepreneurs, journalists, product designers and CEOs, but his reputation grew from something much more vital than legal expertise alone. He was generous with his time, fiercely protective of creative talent and renowned for stepping in – often pro bono – at pivotal moments, whether rescuing a young designer from a disastrous contract or quietly introducing the right people to solve a problem.

When Devlin died suddenly in 2023, the sense of loss across fashion, art and design was profound. His wife, Sarah Polden Devlin, has since helped establish the Hugh Devlin Foundation to continue the work he so instinctively did alone, and the outpouring of support has been remarkable. Founding partners include Anya Hindmarch, Charlotte Tilbury, Christopher and Tammy Kane, Sam McKnight, Sarah Mower, Edward Barber, Jake Chapman and many others who credit Devlin with helping shape their careers, alongside a growing network of lawyers, accountants and commercial advisers volunteering their expertise.

The Hugh Devlin Foundation

Wallpaper* contributor Henrietta Thompson at the Hugh Devlin Foundation launch with David Collins Studio's David Kendal and Iain Watson (Image credit: Richard Heald)

'Hugh was a problem solver, whatever form it took or scale it presented at,' says Polden. 'His love and respect for creativity saw this expressed through his willingness to step in wherever he could. He also had a remarkable ability to connect people with exactly the expertise they needed. We want to replicate that willingness and efficiency – in an inevitably more structured way – as compared to a single person acting spontaneously.'

In an era when designers and artists are under increasing threat from copycats, generative AI and exploitative contracts, the timing is significant. The creative industries remain one of the Britain’s greatest economic and cultural assets, yet the realities of building a business are more complex and demanding than ever. The rising cost of genuine professional advice – although always prohibitive – sees many fall back on generic, often inaccurate (also AI) sources instead.

The Hugh Devlin Foundation focuses on exactly this gap: giving creative people access to the expertise that can help them make better decisions at defining moments in their careers.

For Hindmarch, who worked closely with Devlin throughout her career, the foundation is about preserving something the creative industries have lost. 'Hugh was the person you could go to, who would protect and fight for creatives,' she says. 'The creative industries are less protected without Hugh's presence. I know that he would be rooting for the work this Foundation will do in his memory. I am sure its work will support, protect and even save some of the creativity and brands of the future. What a legacy that will be.'

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(Image credit: Neil Godwin) The emerging creatives we are following in 2026

The foundation's model is deliberately practical, explains director Jade Mitchell. Emerging creatives, freelancers and small businesses can apply for pro bono legal, financial or commercial advice, with applicants matched to professionals accordingly. 'We're really looking to make sure we offer the right intervention at the right moment,' says Mitchell. 'This means we're focused on situations where timely expert advice can prevent a problem from becoming something much bigger.'

The emphasis on prevention over cure is central to the Foundation's philosophy. Mitchell is also keen to stress that support doesn't begin and end with one-to-one advice. A major priority is building the Foundation's website into a practical resource, bringing together guidance from its founding partners and organisations including the British Fashion Council, the Sarabande Foundation and ACID, while working with universities and colleges to strengthen commercial education for creative students.

'Many graduates leave university with incredible creative talent but very little understanding of contracts, intellectual property, finance or running a business,' she says. 'If we can help someone avoid signing a damaging contract or understand the value of their intellectual property before they're in difficulty, that's every bit as valuable as helping them resolve a crisis afterwards.'

New challenges for the creative industries

John Sewell, founder of Cosimo Art; Martin Raymond and Chris Sanderson from The Future Laboratory (Image credit: Richard Heald)

As artificial intelligence reshapes the creative landscape that mission feels both relevant and urgent. In the creative industries AI has intensified debates around copyright, licensing and ownership, leaving many designers and artists uncertain about how their work can be protected.

'AI is creating enormous opportunities, but it's also raising complex questions,' Mitchell agrees. 'We're not here to take sides in every debate around AI, but we can help to ensure creatives aren't navigating those changes alone.'

The foundation's multidisciplinary structure is designed to reflect the collaborative and cross-disciplinary reality of creative practice today. Fashion designers collaborate with artists, beauty founders become entrepreneurs and product designers build global brands. The legal, financial and commercial challenges they face rarely exist in isolation, making access to specialist advice increasingly valuable.

Suzy Menkes and Daphne Guinness (Image credit: Richard Heald)

'It's absolutely fundamental,' Mitchell says of the foundation's cross-disciplinary network. 'At one time or another, creative individuals and businesses will need legal advice, financial guidance, commercial mentoring and industry insight all at the same time. Plans are already underway to expand its network to include mentoring and coaching alongside legal and financial support.'

The foundation’s success will ultimately be measured by the strength of the community it builds. The ambition is to create a network of professionals who understand the unique realities of creative careers and are willing to share their expertise at moments when it can have the greatest impact. All of the professionals who’ve signed up to volunteer have done so because, like Devlin, they believe in nurturing young creative people and their ideas, preventing the horror stories so many in the industry have grown familiar with.

Designer Tracy Mulligan first met Hugh in 1997 and found his help invaluable on numerous occasions over the years. 'He helped me deal with a huge licencing disaster that I got involved with, and then he also helped us at PeopleTree when I was there to negotiate with designers. He was a true star. Hugh wasn't just a lawyer, he was a shoulder to lean on. As a designer, having your own brand, he gave you that confidence to speak up for yourself, and he would speak up for you too. Also he was a friend, and I ended up designing his wife's wedding dress and the uniforms for Withers as well, at some point.'

That sense of community was central to Devlin's work. As well as offering legal counsel, he was renowned for connecting people with exactly the right adviser, mentor or collaborator when they needed it most. Beyond his legal expertise, he encouraged creatives to recognise the true value of their work. And, as Mitchell puts it, 'their worth into the future.'