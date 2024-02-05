Hermès Tressages Equestres weaves the Maison's iconic motifs on porcelain

The Hermès Tressages Equestres collection was unveiled during Paris Design Week 2024 and includes 27 pieces whose design was created by artist Virginie Jamin and curated by Benoit Pierre Emery, creative director of La Table Hermès. Comprising cups and plates as well as hollowware, the series is defined by a motif that weaves together the maison’s most distinctive themes, from the handmade nature of its pieces to its equestrian heritage.

Hermès Tressages Equestres

(Image credit: Matthieu Lavanchy)

The collection features a kaolin white background (a Hermès classic) that acts as a canvas for a bold yet discreet series of patterns encircling each piece, inspired by the braiding and passementerie found in harnesses – a nod to the history of Hermès, originally started as a harness workshop in 19th-century Paris.

On the porcelain, the motifs are combined into abstracted patterns, featuring a palette with the zesty tones of lemon and mint contrasting with petrol blue and natural hues inspired by leather and fibres. Jamin’s drawings form delicate designs on plates, cups and bowls, fine lines that combine into rich motifs that give texture to the tableware.

(Image credit: Matthieu Lavanchy)

The collection is conceived to complement global cuisines, with a series of shapes and sizes that can adapt to various serving needs.

‘In the world of horses, plaiting is ubiquitous,’ says Jamin about the collection. ‘Functional, sometimes invisible like the strap that goes under the horse’s belly to maintain the saddle. This service pays homage to the artisan's hand that sublimes any material. A celebration of drawing, of the clear line, of the beauty of ordinary objects, that sometimes go unnoticed. It's also a homage to the milky whiteness of porcelain, a space that invites to play with food.’

hermes.com

(Image credit: Matthieu Lavanchy)

(Image credit: Matthieu Lavanchy)