Hermès Tressages Equestres weaves the Maison's iconic motifs on porcelain
The new Hermès Tressages Equestres collection features a distinctive braided motif that nods to the French Maison's history
The Hermès Tressages Equestres collection was unveiled during Paris Design Week 2024 and includes 27 pieces whose design was created by artist Virginie Jamin and curated by Benoit Pierre Emery, creative director of La Table Hermès. Comprising cups and plates as well as hollowware, the series is defined by a motif that weaves together the maison’s most distinctive themes, from the handmade nature of its pieces to its equestrian heritage.
Hermès Tressages Equestres
The collection features a kaolin white background (a Hermès classic) that acts as a canvas for a bold yet discreet series of patterns encircling each piece, inspired by the braiding and passementerie found in harnesses – a nod to the history of Hermès, originally started as a harness workshop in 19th-century Paris.
On the porcelain, the motifs are combined into abstracted patterns, featuring a palette with the zesty tones of lemon and mint contrasting with petrol blue and natural hues inspired by leather and fibres. Jamin’s drawings form delicate designs on plates, cups and bowls, fine lines that combine into rich motifs that give texture to the tableware.
The collection is conceived to complement global cuisines, with a series of shapes and sizes that can adapt to various serving needs.
‘In the world of horses, plaiting is ubiquitous,’ says Jamin about the collection. ‘Functional, sometimes invisible like the strap that goes under the horse’s belly to maintain the saddle. This service pays homage to the artisan's hand that sublimes any material. A celebration of drawing, of the clear line, of the beauty of ordinary objects, that sometimes go unnoticed. It's also a homage to the milky whiteness of porcelain, a space that invites to play with food.’
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
