Gordon von Steiner’s furniture-design debut tightropes between classic and contemporary

New York-based fashion photographer and filmmaker Gordon von Steiner is known for the creative direction of cinematic music videos, full of charisma and intrigue – most recently, Australian singer-songwriter and actor Troye Sivan’s ‘Something to Give Each Other' – as well as his work with luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior and Jacquemus.

Now, von Steiner can add ‘product designer’ to his resumé, having created a chair in collaboration with House of Léon, a Los Angeles-based furniture brand founded by twin brothers Jordan and Steven Neman. The chrome and leather ‘Chair #1’ – its name hinting at more to come from the partnership – takes cues from modernist architecture yet also feels thoroughly contemporary.

Here, von Steiner tells us more about the design process behind it, the parallels with his practice in film, and what he’s learnt for next time…

Behind the scenes with Gordon von Steiner

Gordon von Steiner portrait (Image credit: Courtesy of Gordon von Steiner)

Wallpaper*: Have you enjoyed your first experience with furniture design?

Gordon von Steiner: I’ve loved it. It’s a completely different medium for me, but it is something I’ve always been interested in. It’s been refreshing to step into something tactile, where every angle matters, but in a much more permanent way. In filmmaking you constantly think about composition and how people will interact inside a frame, and this felt like bringing that ideology into physical form.

W*: What are some of the cues that have influenced this piece?

GVS: I pulled a lot of influence from modernist architecture, specifically in terms of structure and how materials can work together to create something bold yet minimal. The chrome frame is a nod to industrial design, while the Brazilian leather adds some softness. Trying to strike the right balance between hard and soft, structure and comfort, masculine and feminine energy. Also, as with my work, I focus a lot on contrasts – how light interacts with a subject. That played a big role in the chair’s design and selection of a polished chrome frame.

(Image credit: Gordon von Steiner)

W*: Do you see a through-line between your work as a photographer and creative director and the finished chair here?

GVS: There are definitely through lines – when I shoot, I’m thinking about how the subject interacts with the space around them. With the chair, it’s about how a person engages with the object. It’s a similar mindset: you're creating something that speaks to both form and function. The goal is always to make something memorable – whether it's an image or a piece of furniture.

W*: What surprised you in the process? Are there any learnings you’ll take forward?

GVS: You might start with a clear vision of how you want something to look, but turning that visual idea into a functional piece is a whole different story. Every detail matters – from the materials you choose to the way each element fits together – and it all has to work seamlessly to bring the idea to life. It’s not just about making something look good; it’s about ensuring that every aspect serves a purpose and performs as intended.

W*: Complete the sentence: “Good design for me means…”

GVS: Good design for me means creating something unique that stands the test of time.

Chair #1 is available for $2,600 exclusively through House of Léon’s website and Los Angeles showroom. A nubuck colourway will be introduced later this year.