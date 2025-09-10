Leave it to Gaetano Pesce to create the most playful take on a traditional trullo ever seen. Pescetrullo, located between Ostuni and Carovigno in the Southern Italian region of Puglia, is the work of Pesce in collaboration with architect Gabriele Pimpini, and features a unique interpretation of the classic trullo and its vernacular architecture.

Gaetano Pesce’s trullo and Vero

‘Be Vero, Be Pescetrullo' is the new campaign from Italian design brand Vero, a celebration of Pesce's radical dwelling through a photographic series that also presents its collections of furniture and objects.

Vero, launched in 2022, is the brainchild of Pasquale Apollonio, and its designs – by a roster of exciting emerging talents – are made in Galatina, an hour south of Pesce's architectural masterpiece. With this photographic series, the brand reconnects with its roots.

'With this project, Vero explores the intersection of radical architecture and contemporary design – where the lightness of ideas meets the weight of matter,' reads a note introducing the collection. 'In this suspended, almost surreal atmosphere, Vero’s pieces enter into dialogue with the house-as-artwork, through a play of materials, textures, and forms.'

The collection, defined by bold silhouettes and colours, includes ceramic objects by Venice-based Zaven, Frederik Paulsen's wavy chair, Cara \ Davide’s volumes-turned-furniture, and Federica Elmo’s wriggly mirrors. Pesce's own mantra for the house neatly encapsulates the brand's identity: 'Be Pescetrulli', an invitation 'to irregularity, to free identity, and to the transformation of thought into space’.

