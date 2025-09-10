Gaetano Pesce’s quirky trullo becomes the backdrop to playful furniture by Vero
A new series of photographs celebrates Vero’s latest furniture, shot at Gaetano Pesce’s ‘Pescetrullo’, the architect and designer’s distinctive take on a traditional Apulian house
Leave it to Gaetano Pesce to create the most playful take on a traditional trullo ever seen. Pescetrullo, located between Ostuni and Carovigno in the Southern Italian region of Puglia, is the work of Pesce in collaboration with architect Gabriele Pimpini, and features a unique interpretation of the classic trullo and its vernacular architecture.
Gaetano Pesce’s trullo and Vero
‘Be Vero, Be Pescetrullo' is the new campaign from Italian design brand Vero, a celebration of Pesce's radical dwelling through a photographic series that also presents its collections of furniture and objects.
Vero, launched in 2022, is the brainchild of Pasquale Apollonio, and its designs – by a roster of exciting emerging talents – are made in Galatina, an hour south of Pesce's architectural masterpiece. With this photographic series, the brand reconnects with its roots.
'With this project, Vero explores the intersection of radical architecture and contemporary design – where the lightness of ideas meets the weight of matter,' reads a note introducing the collection. 'In this suspended, almost surreal atmosphere, Vero’s pieces enter into dialogue with the house-as-artwork, through a play of materials, textures, and forms.'
The collection, defined by bold silhouettes and colours, includes ceramic objects by Venice-based Zaven, Frederik Paulsen's wavy chair, Cara \ Davide’s volumes-turned-furniture, and Federica Elmo’s wriggly mirrors. Pesce's own mantra for the house neatly encapsulates the brand's identity: 'Be Pescetrulli', an invitation 'to irregularity, to free identity, and to the transformation of thought into space’.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
