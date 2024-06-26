Furnishing Futures launches campaign to create safe homes for women and children fleeing domestic abuse

Furnishing Futures is fighting to make a change for women and children fleeing domestic abuse. Collaborating with interior design brands to help provide furniture to create a home within social housing, the charity launches its new campaign #NoPlaceLikeHome, a rallying cry to the interior industry to stand up and help make a change by donating unwanted design pieces.

Furnishing Futures launches #NoPlaceLikeHome campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Furnishing Futures)

Founded by interior designer, and former writer and stylist Emily Wheeler, Furnishing Futures focuses on decorating social housing to create a space of comfort and hope for families fleeing domestic abuse.

In London alone, less than 2% of social housing comes with any kind of furnishings, and some even lack flooring, beds, and curtains. While Wheeler was working in the interior world, she noticed a huge waste of beautifully designed furniture and objects left to landfill. Drawing from her experience of working as a social worker, and over 20 years of experience in child protection, it seemed natural to her to save and restore beautifully designed objects and create safe, trauma-informed homes for domestic abuse survivors.

Social housing before Furnishing Futures' transformation (Image credit: Courtesy of Furnishing Futures)

Partnering with specialist domestic abuse organisations, women’s refuges, baby banks and food banks, and with some of the UK’s best-known interior brands, stylists and designers, they collectively uplift women and children in vulnerable moments of their lives and support them on their journey to recovery.

Social housing before Furnishing Futures' transformation (Image credit: Courtesy of Furnishing Futures)

At the moment, Furnishings Futures are calling out for good quality single, children’s and double beds to prevent any mothers and children having to sleep on the floor.

The hashtag #NoPlaceLikeHome is the driving force behind the new campaign, which is encouraged to be used on social platforms to spread awareness. To accompany this, a film voiced by actor Tamzin Outhwaite will air on Furnishing Futures Instagram to share amongst others.

To find out more how to get involved or donate head to furnishingfutures.org

