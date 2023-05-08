The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation announces Camp Taliesin West

For young aspiring architects residing in Frank Lloyd Wright's hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, the esteemed architect's eponymous foundation will run an unprecedented summer camp programme, Camp Taliesin West. The programme offers children from the ages of six to 17 the chance to delve into architecture, engineering, art and photography at Wright’s winter home and studio Taliesin West. Those living further afield are able to participate in the programme virtually through Zoom.

Hands-on learning at Camp Taliesin West

(Image credit: Courtesy Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation)

The unique programme combines academic theories stemming from Wright's design principles with hands-on projects and activities designed to inspire and engage young minds to think critically, creatively and sustainably. Divided into specific age groups and suitable themes, the programme involves a range of model-making activities and collaborative design experiments with exclusive access to experts specialised in different subject matters.

For children aged six to eight, campers can explore Wright's legacy by crafting replica textile blocks and designing stained glass windows. Another theme focuses on the natural and animal world with participants getting the chance to learn from native species in the Sonoran Desert that have perfected the art of construction themselves, through natural behaviours such as creating shelters, damming up rivers and weaving wild webs. Campers will study animal construction, learn about biomimicry and make their own architectural creations inspired by the natural world.

(Image credit: Courtesy Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation)

For older ages, campers will investigate the iconic architecture of Taliesin West alongside photographer Andrew Pielage, who will guide students in how to capture the desert landscape using a DSLR camera. A separate theme for this age group will prompt students to create their own city using 3D models and make their own pieces of public art, based on Wright's plans for Broadcare City.

Finally, a virtual camp for ages seven to 11 will expose participants to designing their dream building. A museum educator will take students on a guided virtual tour of Taliesin West, where they will learn more about Wright’s history and how he incorporated nature into his designs. Campers will then make their own bubble floor plans to discover how spaces flow together, and test the strength of different shapes and create a straw tower. By the end of the session, campers will have created their own floor plans and 3D model.

(Image credit: Courtesy Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation)

‘Regardless of your age, there is so much that we can all learn from Frank Lloyd Wright, his principles of organic architecture and the legacy that he left behind,' says Abbie Wilson, youth and family programs manager at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. 'We strive to build programmes that encourage students to look at architecture, design and life through a new lens with interactive activities that help campers explore Taliesin West and the surrounding natural landscape.'

Camp Taliesin West is now open for registration, with enrolment fees ranging from $40 to $400 per session and spots fill quickly. Financial aid scholarships are available for those who qualify through the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s Community Access Program. To receive a scholarship application, email Education@FrankLloydWright.Org

franklloydwright.org (opens in new tab)