Flexform’s Groundpiece sofa turns 25 – and travels the world in interiors
Flexform's Groundpiece was conceived by Antonio Citterio in 2001 as a central element of a home. On the sofa's 25th anniversary, we look at its design's versatility through 25 interiors, from Hawaii to St Moritz
In 2001, Antonio Citterio conceived the Groundpiece sofa for Flexform as a platform for living. Its generous proportions, conceived for lounging as well as eating, working and entertaining, was a radical departure from the more rigid seating options that had been popular at the time.
Its design closely followed Citterio's observation of the changing habits within the home. For the first time, the sofa was imagined to be in the centre of a room, and its inhabitants' lives. Its proportions, low and deep, make it a super comfortable and informal seating space, while the modular elements of its design allow for a multitude of compositions. As well as the seating section, Citterio also conceived a series of accessories that expand the sofa's functionality, with storage shelves and armrest tops that double as coffee tables.
To mark its 25th anniversary, we take a world tour to explore Groundpiece in the wild: through 25 projects, we look at how this ground breaking design can both transform a space and itself through innumerable compositions.
The versatile nature of Groundpiece becomes evident throughout this portfolio of 25 interiors. City abodes, countryside villas, mountain chalets, seaside homes and hotels (as well as a yacht) show how the modularity and generous proportions of the sofa can adapt to virtually any space and become both a centrepiece and an object for living.
From St Moritz to Hawaii, Groundpiece anchors radically different interiors with the same importance, becoming the centrepiece of a room and expressing its modularity while, at the same time, exuding a sense of comfort practically fit for daily life.
Throughout these 25 interiors, the sofa often becomes a viewing station, placed in front of expansive glass windows looking over lakes, skylines, snowy forests and seas, and it's easy to imagine it as a quiet resting spot for taking in the views.
'Groundpiece helped transform the sofa from playing a relatively minor role in the repertoire of contemporary furniture to a dominant one,' wrote Deyan Sudjic on the occasion of the sofa's 20th anniversary. Seeing it in action, it is evident that it is very much the main character of many stories.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.