In 2001, Antonio Citterio conceived the Groundpiece sofa for Flexform as a platform for living. Its generous proportions, conceived for lounging as well as eating, working and entertaining, was a radical departure from the more rigid seating options that had been popular at the time.

Its design closely followed Citterio's observation of the changing habits within the home. For the first time, the sofa was imagined to be in the centre of a room, and its inhabitants' lives. Its proportions, low and deep, make it a super comfortable and informal seating space, while the modular elements of its design allow for a multitude of compositions. As well as the seating section, Citterio also conceived a series of accessories that expand the sofa's functionality, with storage shelves and armrest tops that double as coffee tables.

To mark its 25th anniversary, we take a world tour to explore Groundpiece in the wild: through 25 projects, we look at how this ground breaking design can both transform a space and itself through innumerable compositions.

The versatile nature of Groundpiece becomes evident throughout this portfolio of 25 interiors. City abodes, countryside villas, mountain chalets, seaside homes and hotels (as well as a yacht) show how the modularity and generous proportions of the sofa can adapt to virtually any space and become both a centrepiece and an object for living.

From St Moritz to Hawaii, Groundpiece anchors radically different interiors with the same importance, becoming the centrepiece of a room and expressing its modularity while, at the same time, exuding a sense of comfort practically fit for daily life.

Throughout these 25 interiors, the sofa often becomes a viewing station, placed in front of expansive glass windows looking over lakes, skylines, snowy forests and seas, and it's easy to imagine it as a quiet resting spot for taking in the views.

'Groundpiece helped transform the sofa from playing a relatively minor role in the repertoire of contemporary furniture to a dominant one,' wrote Deyan Sudjic on the occasion of the sofa's 20th anniversary. Seeing it in action, it is evident that it is very much the main character of many stories.

Groundpiece at 25: one sofa, 25 interiors across the world

Flexform groundpiece sofa in Belgium

Home in Belgium by Feel at home

(Image credit: Feel at Home)

Flexform Groundpiece in NY

Apartment in NY by Nebihe Cihan Studio

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

Flexform Groundpiece in China residence

Cixi residential complex by by Greentown Tinglan Mingui in the Ningbo prefecture

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece in Brussels home

Jaspers-Eyers Architects' redevelopment project for the historic Jacqmotte building in Brussels

(Image credit: Verne Photography)

Flexform Groundpiece in St Moritz

Chesa Murezzan, St Moritz, a renovation project by Foster + Partners of an early 20th century hotel complex

(Image credit: Marcello Mariana)

Flexform Groundpiece in Devon home

Redhill Barn, a private home in Devon, UK, by TYPE architecture studio

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

Flexform Groundpiece in Switzerland home

A private villa in Ascona, Switzerland, by Küchel Architects

(Image credit: Reto Guntli & Agi Simoes)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Flanders glass house

Barachois House, a family home in Flanders by AABE - Atelier d'Architecture Bruno Erpicum & Partners

(Image credit: Jean-Luc Laloux)

Flexform groundpiece sofa in Palo Alto home

Waverley Residence, Palo Alto, California, by EYRC Architects

(Image credit: Matthew Millman Photography)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Hawaii home

Home in Kua Bay, Hawaii, by Walker Warner Architects

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Sierra Nevada home

A home in the Sierra Nevada mountains by Faulkner Architects

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Canada home

Gilbert Whistler residence, Canada, by Evoke International Design

(Image credit: Janis Nicolay)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Brasilia

Da Mata House, Brasilia, by Valéria Gontijo + Arquitetos

(Image credit: Front Filmes)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Miami penthouse

Miami penthouse by Andrea Chicharo Arquitetura

(Image credit: Emilio Collavino)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Maastricht apartment

Private residence in Maastricht by Nicemakers

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Madrid home

Madrid Penthouse by Cano y Escario / Iconno

(Image credit: Sílvia Paredes)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Mallorca, Spain

Home in Mallorca, Spain, by Terraza Balear

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Kentfield, USA home

A Japandi-inspired villa overlooking San Francisco Bay by Swatt Miers with interiors by Momo Wong Design

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Los Angeles home

A home in Little Osaka, Los Angeles, by Dan Brunn Architecture

(Image credit: Brandon Shigeta)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa in Spain home

El Molí de l’Estany, a villa in Llangostera, Spain, by RCR Arquitectes, winners of the 2017 Pritzker Prize

(Image credit: Manu Alarcon)

Flexform Groundpiece on a yacht

Sanlorenzo Yacht SD126 Takara edition

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa at the Bulgari Hotels &amp;amp; Resorts Tokyo

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Tokyo, by Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa at Le Germain Hotel in Toronto

Le Germain Mercer hotel Toronto

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa at Barr, 5 Terres H&amp;ocirc;tel &amp;amp; Spa

Barr, 5 Terres Hôtel & Spa, by Latitudes et Meridien

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Flexform Groundpiece sofa at Paris, H&amp;ocirc;tel La R&amp;eacute;serve

Paris, Hôtel La Réserve

(Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.