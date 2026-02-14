In 2001, Antonio Citterio conceived the Groundpiece sofa for Flexform as a platform for living. Its generous proportions, conceived for lounging as well as eating, working and entertaining, was a radical departure from the more rigid seating options that had been popular at the time.

Its design closely followed Citterio's observation of the changing habits within the home. For the first time, the sofa was imagined to be in the centre of a room, and its inhabitants' lives. Its proportions, low and deep, make it a super comfortable and informal seating space, while the modular elements of its design allow for a multitude of compositions. As well as the seating section, Citterio also conceived a series of accessories that expand the sofa's functionality, with storage shelves and armrest tops that double as coffee tables.

To mark its 25th anniversary, we take a world tour to explore Groundpiece in the wild: through 25 projects, we look at how this ground breaking design can both transform a space and itself through innumerable compositions.

The versatile nature of Groundpiece becomes evident throughout this portfolio of 25 interiors. City abodes, countryside villas, mountain chalets, seaside homes and hotels (as well as a yacht) show how the modularity and generous proportions of the sofa can adapt to virtually any space and become both a centrepiece and an object for living.

From St Moritz to Hawaii, Groundpiece anchors radically different interiors with the same importance, becoming the centrepiece of a room and expressing its modularity while, at the same time, exuding a sense of comfort practically fit for daily life.

Throughout these 25 interiors, the sofa often becomes a viewing station, placed in front of expansive glass windows looking over lakes, skylines, snowy forests and seas, and it's easy to imagine it as a quiet resting spot for taking in the views.

'Groundpiece helped transform the sofa from playing a relatively minor role in the repertoire of contemporary furniture to a dominant one,' wrote Deyan Sudjic on the occasion of the sofa's 20th anniversary. Seeing it in action, it is evident that it is very much the main character of many stories.

Groundpiece at 25: one sofa, 25 interiors across the world

Home in Belgium by Feel at home (Image credit: Feel at Home)

Apartment in NY by Nebihe Cihan Studio (Image credit: Matt Harrington)

Cixi residential complex by by Greentown Tinglan Mingui in the Ningbo prefecture (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Jaspers-Eyers Architects' redevelopment project for the historic Jacqmotte building in Brussels (Image credit: Verne Photography)

Chesa Murezzan, St Moritz, a renovation project by Foster + Partners of an early 20th century hotel complex (Image credit: Marcello Mariana)

Redhill Barn, a private home in Devon, UK, by TYPE architecture studio (Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

A private villa in Ascona, Switzerland, by Küchel Architects (Image credit: Reto Guntli & Agi Simoes)

Barachois House, a family home in Flanders by AABE - Atelier d'Architecture Bruno Erpicum & Partners (Image credit: Jean-Luc Laloux)

Waverley Residence, Palo Alto, California, by EYRC Architects (Image credit: Matthew Millman Photography)

Home in Kua Bay, Hawaii, by Walker Warner Architects (Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

A home in the Sierra Nevada mountains by Faulkner Architects (Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

Gilbert Whistler residence, Canada, by Evoke International Design (Image credit: Janis Nicolay)

Da Mata House, Brasilia, by Valéria Gontijo + Arquitetos (Image credit: Front Filmes)

Miami penthouse by Andrea Chicharo Arquitetura (Image credit: Emilio Collavino)

Private residence in Maastricht by Nicemakers (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Madrid Penthouse by Cano y Escario / Iconno (Image credit: Sílvia Paredes)

Home in Mallorca, Spain, by Terraza Balear (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

A Japandi-inspired villa overlooking San Francisco Bay by Swatt Miers with interiors by Momo Wong Design (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

A home in Little Osaka, Los Angeles, by Dan Brunn Architecture (Image credit: Brandon Shigeta)

El Molí de l’Estany, a villa in Llangostera, Spain, by RCR Arquitectes, winners of the 2017 Pritzker Prize (Image credit: Manu Alarcon)

Sanlorenzo Yacht SD126 Takara edition (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Tokyo, by Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Le Germain Mercer hotel Toronto (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)

Barr, 5 Terres Hôtel & Spa, by Latitudes et Meridien (Image credit: Courtesy Flexform)