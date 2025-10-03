Feria Hábitat València is Spain’s biggest fair for furniture, lighting, decoration, home textiles and interior design. Held annually, it brings together industry professionals to showcase the spectrum of Spanish design today.

Wallpaper* was on the ground at the 59th edition of Feria Hábitat València, where we observed several themes. Firstly, visual appeal alone no longer seems to cut it: pieces were clever and customisable. Hidden tabs reclined seats; connections between infinite modular configurations were hidden; and new materials allowed furniture to move between indoor and outdoor use. What sets these innovations apart from the heavy-duty mechanisms of yesteryear is how discreet they are – the old trade-off between style and function no longer applies.

On the topic of indoor-outdoor living, Feria Hábitat València continued to embrace this well-established theme. Many collections featured earthy, organic aesthetics and had a strong focus on outdoor furniture.

Read on to discover the collections that stood out to us for their subtle, contemporary and organic design language and, in many cases, genuinely innovative add-ons.

Andreu World

The Brezal Dining Table by Patricia Urquiola (Image credit: Andreu World)

The Bolete Armchair by Patricia Urquiola (Image credit: Andreu World)

This year, Andreu World celebrated its 70th anniversary with the opening of a new showroom in Valencia and a strong presence at Feria Hábitat València. The brand reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable design, showcasing new collections made with 100 per cent FSC-certified wood, biodegradable biopolymers, recycled materials and eco-conscious textiles.

Designers on show included Patricia Urquiola, Piergiorgio Cazzaniga, Benjamin Hubert, Alfredo Häberli and Rodolfo Dordoni. Urquiola’s ‘Bolete’ armchair and Cazzaniga’s ‘Gala’ chair were some of the most impressive examples of technical yet luxurious design: the former is on wheels but locks in place when sat on, while the latter has a discreet reclining tab.

These collections echoed a defining message of the fair: the future of design lies where artistry meets innovation – in subtle features that elevate the function and the experience of each piece.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ondarreta

‘Gumi’ seating by Made Studio for Ondarreta (Image credit: Ondarreta)

‘Mibu’ by Nadia Arratibel for Ondaretta (Image credit: Ondarreta)

Ondarreta’s stand at Feria Hábitat València 2025 created an immersive, almost dreamlike atmosphere using suspended fabric panels. The brand debuted ‘Gumi’ by Made Studio – a modular sofa with soft, rounded shapes reminiscent of gummy bears. The hidden-connection system allows seamless transitions between modules, while castors and water-repellent upholstery enable outdoor use – another example of subtle, functional innovation at the fair, as well as of the desire to bring the outdoors in and vice versa. In this spirit, ‘Olivia’, a new collection inspired by olive branches, features sculptural connections between armrests and seats that mirror the organic forms found in nature.

Elsewhere in the presentation, the ‘Tam’ collection explored circular forms, and the ‘Mibu’ series, designed by Nadia Arratibel, drew on Japanese tradition, offering chairs, stools and tables crafted from ash wood with optional upholstery – minimal, elegant and tactile.

Expormim

Part of the ‘Meridies’ collection by Roberto Lazzeroni (Image credit: Expormim)

Expormim introduced ‘Meridies’, a new collection by Italian designer Roberto Lazzeroni. Designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces, the collection is versatile, reflecting the growing trend of blurring the lines between inside and out. The name comes from the Latin word for ‘midday’, evoking the cool, shaded spaces where people rest during the hottest hours – this Mediterranean sensibility is central to Expormim’s heritage, expressed through traditional weaving and woodworking techniques.

Meridies is crafted mainly from FSC-certified sapele wood, and draws inspiration from rattan – a signature Expormim material. Lazzeroni’s seating features generous padding and semicircular backrests that subtly reference petals, seeds and leaves, and offer both physical and visual softness. A series of ceramic and travertine side tables completes the collection.

Mobboli

A table from the ‘Nest’ collection by Norm Architects (Image credit: Mobboli)

Mobboli presented ‘Nest’, a table collection by Danish design studio Norm Architects, which reflects a widespread emphasis on versatility and customisation. Nest is designed to defy categorisation – equally at home in offices, meeting rooms, restaurants, hotels or residences. The rectangular tables feature a minimalist steel structure with laser-cut trestle legs and a central beam, providing both stability and elegance while also accommodating power strips, cable trays and other add-ons like dividing screens and lighting – seamlessly integrated technical detail.

Mobboli’s modular ‘Mick’ benches by Patrick Norguet, gathered-upholstery ‘Iggy’ chairs, ‘Tibo’ poufs, and side tables by Arnau Reyna all reflected the brand’s flexible approach to form and function. Other standout pieces included the ‘Split’ modular sofa by Venture – featuring wraparound backrests and floating frames – and the ‘Peach’ armchairs, distinctive for their inviting curves and padded headrests.

Nanimarquina

The ‘Garden’ rug collection by Nanimarquina (Image credit: Nanimarquina)

‘Wabisabi’ poufs by Nanimarquina (Image credit: Nanimarquina)

Nanimarquina presented a tactile and organic collection at Feria Hábitat València 2025, highlighting the emotional resonance of handwoven design. The tones and textures of ‘Garden’, an outdoor rug series made from recycled PET and coconut fibre, echo earth and stone.

‘Wabisabi’ poufs, crafted from 100 per cent New Zealand wool, offered softness in a grounded, serene palette, while the ‘Nuance’ collection by Stefan Scholten played with near-monochromatic tones that shift under different light conditions.

One of the most engaging pieces was ‘Folded’ – a sculptural bench created with Estudi Manel Molina that mimics a folded-over rug. Other standouts included ‘Alga’, a rug that is meant to evoke the sand and sea, and ‘Topo’ by Marc Morro, which used primary colours and basic geometry for a minimalist aesthetic.

Vondom

A chair from the ‘Mel’ collection by Ramón Esteve for Vondom (Image credit: Vondom)

Vondom’s presence at Feria Hábitat València reaffirmed its commitment to bold, sculptural furniture for both indoor and outdoor living. The highlight was Mel, a new collection by Ramón Esteve that reinterprets traditional wicker and rattan through a contemporary, tubular design language. Its soft, enveloping forms lend each piece a strong, modern identity.

Also featured were updated sun loungers from the ‘Love’ collection by Eugeni Quitllet and ‘Gatsby’ by Ramón Esteve, both reimagining functionality without sacrificing the brand’s sculptural flair. Vondom’s presentation demonstrated how outdoor furniture can also be advanced.

Viccarbe

The ‘Cubow’ lounge chair by Meike Harde for Viccarbe (Image credit: Viccarbe)

Marking its 25th anniversary, Viccarbe celebrated at Feria Hábitat València with a thoughtfully curated stand and a programme of design talks featuring voices such as Monica Armani and Miguel Leiro. Notable launches included the serene ‘Manto’ lounge chair by Armani, and ‘Cubow’, a new collection by Meike Harde defined by clean lines and, again, modular versatility. Also featured were Patricia Urquiola’s sculptural ‘Burin’ table in marble and Piero Lissoni’s ‘Perxa’ chair in ash wood. The stand was completed by lighting from ‘Arkoslight’ and textiles from Nanimarquina, creating a cohesive atmosphere that celebrated a subtle, contemporary design language.

RS Barcelona

‘Plec Dining’ by RS Barcelona (Image credit: RS Barcelona)

‘Plec Shelving’ by RS Barcelona (Image credit: RS Barcelona)

RS Barcelona brought its signature playful sophistication to Feria Hábitat València, drawing crowds with a huge football table whose glass top allows it to double as a dining table. The brand is known for sports tables that double as everyday furniture, alongside a growing portfolio of contemporary pieces.

Also on display were models from the ‘Plec’ collection – a sculptural series of occasional tables, side tables, desks and pedestals designed by Antoni Pallejà Office. This year, the collection expanded to include two new pieces: ‘Plec Shelving’ and ‘Plec Dining’, both embodying architectural precision through clean folds and symmetrical forms. The shelving system is modular, available in various lengths and heights, while the dining table comes in a palette of 21 colours, ranging from muted neutrals to vibrant hues.

Vical

A table from the ‘Pètria’ collection by Pep Gramage (Image credit: Vical)

Vical’s two exhibition spaces at Feria Hábitat València 2025 showcased the brand’s dedication to material richness and artisanal craft. At Vical Design, José Manuel Ferrero presented Jacquard – a collection of contemporary sofas and armchairs that celebrate texture and pattern inspired by the 19th-century loom of the same name.

Designer Pep Gramage contributed three series: ‘Brutalist’, made from saltwood, referenced the forms of brutalist architecture. ‘Gàbia’ drew from Japanese kumiko woodworking, using vertical slatted mango wood to create structured designs. ‘Pètria’ channelled Iceland’s basalt rock formations through dramatic, contrasting pieces.

At the Vical Home space, meanwhile, the brand revisited its roots (it was founded in 1950 in L’Ollería as an artisan in basketry and wickerwork), presenting updated classics that bridge tradition and modernity.