Only in Milan could you find a barbershop as sophisticated as Eredi Zucca’s new flagship. The salon, located in the design capital's Quadrilatero della Moda shopping district, is an example of gentlemanly elegance with an interior rooted in sophisticated design codes and heritage.

Eredi Zucca dates back to 1652, a time when barbers also worked as dentists and surgeons. Four centuries later, the brand offers a selection of items for men’s self-care which includes products for skin, hair, body and other grooming essentials.

Inside Eredi Zucca’s barbaria

(Image credit: Oskar Proctor)

The new flagship space, designed by The Guild of Saint Luke, captures the core essence of Eredi Zucca’s history. Beyond a veil of linen curtains and the ring of a bell lies a dark, cool space clad with black panelled walls and opulent mosaic floors.

(Image credit: Oskar Proctor)

The interiors are distinctly neoclassical in flavour, with Corinthian columns carved into the millwork, green marble countertops and ornate plasterwork. The shop houses three private rooms for shaving, haircare and facial treatments. In each room comfort is key, as demonstrated by plush green velvet barber chairs. Other details include a leather strop for sharpening razors, and brass trays holding and displaying tools.

(Image credit: Oskar Proctor)

One level down, via a tucked-away staircase, is a spectacular subterranean suite with barrel vaults inspired by the ceiling of La Scala and floors salvaged from a 19th-century church. Across the shop are hidden rooms, drawers and shelves that add to the timeless essence the space evokes.

(Image credit: Oskar Proctor)

More than a hundred shaving and self-care products are available for purchase and each is displayed like a miniature sculpture on wooden pedestals behind dome display cases.

(Image credit: Oskar Proctor)

It's this attention to finer details that sets Eredi Zucca apart. Accessories, like a shaving bowl and a straight razor, are made from horn, while a shaving brush is crafted from ebony. Each piece tells a story rooted in the company's history and location.

(Image credit: Oskar Proctor)

The brand’s philosophy is built on valuing the beauty in everyday rituals,. It doesn't try to reinvent the wheel, but rather offers an environment where everything is considered and steeped in tradition — the perfect sanctuary in which to relax, ponder and indulge.

eredizucca.com