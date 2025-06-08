Stepping into this elegant Milan barbershop is like going back in time
Eredi Zucca’s flagship barbaria is a lesson in men’s self care and an emblem of gentlemanly sophistication
Only in Milan could you find a barbershop as sophisticated as Eredi Zucca’s new flagship. The salon, located in the design capital's Quadrilatero della Moda shopping district, is an example of gentlemanly elegance with an interior rooted in sophisticated design codes and heritage.
Eredi Zucca dates back to 1652, a time when barbers also worked as dentists and surgeons. Four centuries later, the brand offers a selection of items for men’s self-care which includes products for skin, hair, body and other grooming essentials.
Inside Eredi Zucca’s barbaria
The new flagship space, designed by The Guild of Saint Luke, captures the core essence of Eredi Zucca’s history. Beyond a veil of linen curtains and the ring of a bell lies a dark, cool space clad with black panelled walls and opulent mosaic floors.
The interiors are distinctly neoclassical in flavour, with Corinthian columns carved into the millwork, green marble countertops and ornate plasterwork. The shop houses three private rooms for shaving, haircare and facial treatments. In each room comfort is key, as demonstrated by plush green velvet barber chairs. Other details include a leather strop for sharpening razors, and brass trays holding and displaying tools.
One level down, via a tucked-away staircase, is a spectacular subterranean suite with barrel vaults inspired by the ceiling of La Scala and floors salvaged from a 19th-century church. Across the shop are hidden rooms, drawers and shelves that add to the timeless essence the space evokes.
More than a hundred shaving and self-care products are available for purchase and each is displayed like a miniature sculpture on wooden pedestals behind dome display cases.
It's this attention to finer details that sets Eredi Zucca apart. Accessories, like a shaving bowl and a straight razor, are made from horn, while a shaving brush is crafted from ebony. Each piece tells a story rooted in the company's history and location.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The brand’s philosophy is built on valuing the beauty in everyday rituals,. It doesn't try to reinvent the wheel, but rather offers an environment where everything is considered and steeped in tradition — the perfect sanctuary in which to relax, ponder and indulge.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
'Minimalism is a lifestyle choice': ten years of design and jewellery brand Arc Objects
Arc Objects translates traditionally fragile materials into clean and sculptural works. Wallpaper* meets founder, Daniela Jacobs in New York
-
At the Palace Madrid, an old soul gets new sparkle
Once a haunt for intellectuals and artists, Madrid’s grand dame navigates a new era of luxury following a four-year-long renovation by Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio. Here's what to know
-
Victoria Miro celebrates 40 years with the artists who have shaped its history
Victoria Miro has weathered a turbulent art market over the last four decades. Now, the gallery is celebrating its staying power with an anniversary exhibition