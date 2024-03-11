Edra takes over 8899 Beverly with an immersive showcase of art and design
During Frieze LA, Edra worked with Creative Art Partners to transform 8899 Beverly into an immersive showroom space merging art and design
Against the panorama of West Hollywood, Edra, Diva Group and 8899 Beverly display an immersive collection of art and design. In tandem with Frieze LA, the exhibit will showcase specifically curated pieces from Diva Group’s Edra coupled with art from Creative Art Partners.
Edra installation at 8899 Beverly
Situated within Penthouse West, visionary Italian design house Edra presents its iconic designs which merge functional craftsmanship with sculptural artistry. The eye-catching creations by Campana Brothers & Francesco Binfaré were carefully curated by Eclat’s Creative Director, Hanane El Moutii, with complimentary touches from a rare collection of artworks from Zimbabwean artists Moffat Takadiwa and Julio Rizhi.
Within the grand space with sweepingly high 14-foot ceilings, Edra (a name that references the Greek and Roman exedra, a room with benches for meeting and conversation) takes centre stage with its notable deep colours and textural pieces. The ‘Boa’ sofa by Fernando and Humberto Campana showcases the brand's artistic language, while the ‘On the Rocks’ sofa focuses entirely on comfort. The ‘Pack’ sofa by Francesco Binfaré reflects Edra’s innovative luxury.
Draping along the walls, Creative Art Partnerships showcase Takadiwa’s tactile art, utilising discarded materials. Rizhi offers a dystopian take on sculptures, encouraging viewers to ponder over its complexities.
The Penthouse at 8899 Beverly provides the perfectly elegant backdrop for the showcase. A terrace in Italian Travertine stone, and floor-to-ceiling Swiss Vitrocsa glazing adds a mid-century appeal and attention to handcrafted design. Against the cityscape vista, there is dynamic synergy between art, design and its location. With a gentle nod to historic details, yet entirely innovative, it creates an immersive experience throughout.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
