Postcard from Paris Design Week 2025
As the French capital inaugurates the autumn design calendar, we look at the highlights from Paris Design Week 2025 (4-13 September)
While the Maison & Objet website calls Paris Design Week a ‘fringe event’, it is anything but. Besides being inside the Paris city limits (the Maison & Objet fair is held in an exhibition hall near Charles de Gaulle airport), the ten-day long series of events has become a fixture for the French design world, full of store openings, presentations of furniture collections, and other design exhibitions. This year is the ‘week’s 15th anniversary, and some blockbuster events are taking place.
Here are our highlights from the French capital's design week, which runs until 13 September.
Highlights from Paris Design Week 2025
RH’s new gallery
RH has taken over Abercrombie & Fitch’s former building on the Champs-Élysées. The new space (see our full RH Paris tour) spans seven floors and 3,900 sq m of artistic installations of furniture, antiques, artifacts and art, shown in a gallery setting. The location also includes two restaurants: Le Jardin RH and Le Petit RH, the latter on the rooftop, featuring a ceiling made of 7,000 handblown glass polyhedra. The opening party (by invitation only) will include a Petrossian caviar bar, as well as sushi and patisserie by Cyril Lignac.
23 avenue des Champs-Élysées, 75008
Studioparisien’s first furniture collection
Laurene Barbier Tardrew and Romain Jourdan founded their interiors and design agency Studioparisien in 2013, and have worked on some major projects, including two floors of the Cartier Paris flagship that reopened in 2022. For this edition of Paris Design Week, Studioparisien presents its first furniture collection, including the ‘Hydra’ ottoman and armchair, ‘Mochi’ cushion and ‘Onde’ side table.
5 rue Jacques Callot, 75006
Crosby Studios
Harry Nuriev’s Crosby Studios has been the toast of the design world for quite a few years, including being on Wallpaper*’s USA 400 this year. While the brand’s Paris gallery has technically been open since May, this Paris Design Week will be the first chance for the global design community to visit the metal-wrapped space full of objects.
8 rue des Beaux-Arts, 75006
Design Disco Club at Lafayette Anticipations
Lafayette Anticipations – the foundation space of the department store Galeries Lafayette – is being taken over by Christopher Dessus, who is staging a ‘Design Disco Club’. An exhibition over the first and second floors will show 35 designers from all over the world in a darkened club environment, while the ground floor will hold talks about design’s place in our world today.
9 rue du Plâtre, 75004
Ketabi Bourdet presents Penck/Starck
The young art and design gallery Ketabi Bourdet brings AR Penck’s ceramics to France for the first time. The 20 or so pieces – including plates, eggs and pyramids – will be shown on Philippe Starck furniture, including pieces from Tokyo’s Café Mystique that were salvaged by the café’s employees.
22 passage Dauphine, 75006
Mycoworks’ Reishi House opening
After establishing its Paris office three years ago, Mycoworks, the leather-like biomaterial company, opens its first showroom in the city with a showcase of its Wallpaper* Design Award-winning Reishi material. The first exhibition will show works made with Reishi by five Danish designers: Atelier Axo, Maria Bruun, Frederik Gustav, Cecilie Manz and OEO Studio.
14 Avenue de l’Opéra, 75001
Paris Design Week Factory
Paris Design Week brings back the Factory –its initiative to showcase emerging designers – but across four spaces in the Marais (including a China pavilion). While numerous selections by curators Jean-Baptiste Anotin et Thibault Huguet look interesting, Lucie Gholam and Shivangi Vasudeva (both showing at the Espace Commines location) and nysædition (showing at the Galerie Joseph location) are of note.
17 rue Commines, 7 rue Froissart, and 84 and 116 rue de Turenne
Jérémy Pradier-Jeauneau at the Hôtel de la Marine
For his first monumental solo project, Jérémy Pradier-Jeauneau has been thinking about labyrinths. The installation takes place over three parts of the Hôtel de la Marine (the former site of France’s top furniture builders and vendors): a maze in the main courtyard, furniture and clothing in a ‘duel’ in the Salon d’Honneur, and caped figures on the balcony overlooking the Place de la Concorde.
2 place de la Concorde, 75008
Ober
For its 100th birthday, Ober is showing off its materials in an exhibition by Normal Studio through several follies, from an archway to a sound-proofed hut. The firm first came to prominence with its wood veneers (and still works from its original production site), but now also includes fibre-reinforced concrete and wall-coverings made from mixes of organic materials. A showcase by Shelter, which uses Ober in its wooden glasses frames, will also be present.
5-9 rue Bailly, 75003
Hyacinthe and Leitmotiv at Atelier Ozenfant
Among Le Corbusier fans in Paris, many have visited his apartment and Maison la Roche, but the Maison-Atelier Ozenfant – designed for the eponymous painter – near Parc Montsouris, is rarely open to the public. Hyacinthe, an exclusive reissuer, has brought back shelves made by Marcel Gascoin and is showing them alongside launching designer Leitmotiv in the former home.
53 avenue Reille, 75014
Terramineral by Lalique
Lalique's ‘Terramineral’ collection is a sculptural celebration of the Earth in the form of 'crystal artworks inspired by geological formations and natural forces’. The limited-edition five-piece collection features direct references to earthy materials, from basalt to molten lava and flint (pictured above), each piece of rough matter exquisitely transformed into a delicate artifact. Writer: Rosa Bertoli
15 rue de Louvre
Galerie Gastou
Celebrating its 40th anniversary is Galerie Gastou, whose founder Yves Gastou's vision helped shape one of the city's most exciting design spaces. His son Victor Gastou pays tribute to this piece of Parisian design history with a showcase celebrating the 'Gastou taste', featuring some of the design icons that made the gallery legendary. Expect to discover works by Ettore Sottsass, Shiro Kuramata (above), Alessandro Mendini and more. Writer: Rosa Bertoli
12 rue Bonaparte, 75006
Garnier et Linker with Studio KO
Studio KO and Guillaume Garnier and Florent Linker make their collaborative debut with a collection of lighting objects that are as discreet as they are expertly crafted and aesthetically pleasing. 'Each piece is an astute and precise response to a specific question,' reads a note accompanying the display. 'For example, highlighting books in a library, or illuminating fragments of architecture or decoration.' Writer: Rosa Bertoli
22 Rue de l'Échiquier, 75010
RDAI
Under the artistic direction of Julia Capp & Denis Montel, RDAI presents a re-edition of the ‘Robinson’ collection, originally designed in 1993 by Rena Dumas. At the time, the collection marked the studio's shift from architecture to furniture and objects. The ‘Robinson’ series comprises four pieces made from chestnut wood: a folding screen, a console, a folding table, and a folding stool, all designed around the principle of modularity and representing the studio's early explorations of nomadic design and folding techniques. Writer: Rosa Bertoli
13, Rue de mail, 75002
Guatemala Designs with Its Hands
Craft meets contemporary design in this showcase of Guatemala’s design vision. The works are shown in a capsule-like display, inspired by Temple I of Tikal, aka the Great Jaguar, an iconic 7th-century CE pyramid that is a symbol of classic Mayan architecture. Writer: Rosa Bertoli
Part of Paris Design Week Factory, 84 rue de Turenne, 75003
