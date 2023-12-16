Our annual edit of contemporary Christmas decorations with a design spin feature contemporary ideas and classic pieces by leading designers and architects. This is the place to give a contemporary approach to your festive décor. From bright Christmas baubles by design masters to tongue-in-cheek interpretations of festive classics, we sourced the minimalist and the colourful to add to your festive decorations.

Christmas ornaments by Svenskt Tenn

Svenskt Tenn's annual Christmas decorations collection embodies the Swedish brand's iconic approach to decoration while fittingly expressing a festive spirit. The 'Holiday Joy' collection features pieces designed by illustrator Maja Sten, who was inspired 'by fairy tales, Christmas sweets, and childhood memories'. Sten designed a series of ornaments and textiles for the brand, as well as the 'Goda Ting' hand-painted glass Christmas baubles collection whose design nods to traditional festive candy and gingerbread cookies.

Girard Ornaments by Vitra

This collection of Christmas decorations originates from Alexandre Girard's extensive output as an artist and designer. Vitra and the Girard family collaborated to select a series of recurring motifs from Girard's work, resulting in a series of ornaments that are both festive and universal, including a heart, sun, moon, dove and mouse.

Proust Blown Glass Christmas Decorations by Alessi

Alessandro Mendini's iconic dotted motif returns in this trio of Christmas ornaments by Alessi. According to Alessi, the original pattern was 'conceived during a trip to the places associated with the famous French writer, in which Alessandro Mendini perceived the affinity between the writer and the Parisian pointillists, the “Proust” decoration was born from the reinterpretation of a detail in a painting by Paul Signac.'

Iittala Glass balls by Oiva Toikka

Iittala collection of decorative accessories includes this set of mini glass baubles by the late Finnish designer Oiva Toikka. Available in delicate shades of brown and red, the series combines subtle decoration with precise craftsmanship.

Collectable Ornaments by Georg Jensen

Georg Jensen's Christmas Collectible 2023 collection, conceived by Sanne Lund Traberg. The starting point for the series of Christmas decorations in gold and silver is folded paper, which the designer fashioned into traditional festive ornaments that include hearts, bows and angels. The designs were extended into a bigger collection that adapts the origami-like motifs into candle holders and sculptural centrepieces.

Fossora Ornament 2023 by M/M Paris for Björk

Last year, French design studio M/M Paris created a Christmas ornament for their long-time collaborator, Icelandic singer Björk. The Fossora ornament, inspired by the aesthetic of the Icelandic artist's tenth studio album (for which the design studio developed 'a fully fungal-inspired typeface'), returns for a second edition this year. The Fossora 2023 ornament features the same abstract shape of its predecessor, crafted in mouth-blown glass and declined in a red and gold palette.

Seletti x Snarkitecture Snowflake Ornament

Snarkitecture’s Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen have experimented with Christmas icons for their collection of festive ornaments for Seletti. The all-white Christmas decorations collection features a gingerbread man, stocking, candy cane, snowman and Christmas bauble, rendered in streamlines silhouettes and featuring unexpected details (a half-eaten head, a melting figure, an eroded ball), injecting each piece with a festive yet sculptural flair.

