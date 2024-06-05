Best of British design: 'longevity through quality' honoured at Design Guild Mark 2024 awards

A deceptively simple sit-stand desk, modular sofa and Japan-inspired lamp are among 16 new designs to be honoured in the Design Guild Mark 2024 awards.

The non-profit award programme is run by The Furniture Makers’ Company, a City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry. It’s open to designers working in Britain and British designers working abroad, and aims to raise the profile of British industrial design and recognise excellence. This year, the pieces have been picked out for their innovation of materials, creativity and sustainability.

Best of British Design: the Design Guild Mark 2024 awards

Element modular sofa system by Philippe Malouin for SCP (Image credit: Design Guild Mark)

'The designers channelled their innovation by recognising the importance of longevity through quality of manufacture, the minimisation of production processes, the selection of recycled or waste material and the ease of disassembly either to facilitate recycling or repair,' says Rodney McMahon, chairman of the Design Guild Mark, and chair of jury.

He was joined on the judging panel by – among others – John Tree of Jasper Morrison; Sebastian Wrong at Established & Sons; Simon Alderson of Twentytwentyone; Clare Johnston at Royal College of Art; PearsonLloyd’s Luke Pearson, Elliott Koehler of JPA Design, B&B Italia’s Heather Naylor and Daniel Aram of Aram.

OE1 Sit-Stand Table by Sam Hecht & Kim Colin for Herman Miller (Image credit: Design Guild Mark)

Applicants presented their submission in person, and the jurors homed in on pieces that demonstrated the highest standards of originality and innovation in industrial design.

2024’s winners include Herman Miller’s OE1 Sit-Stand table by Sam Hecht and Kim Colin of Industrial Facility. It’s assembled from just five parts, in contrast to the usual 23 parts, according to Hecht and Colin. Koehler was impressed by 'the attention to detail Industrial Facility has put into the solving power and adjustments in such a discreet way ensure this project has an aesthetic of longevity.'

As for Ercol’s Bellingdon Table and Sideboard in ash by Lisa Gould Sandall, Pearson calls it 'an elegant interpretation of a classic need. The delicate structure belies the dramatic change of size and, refreshingly, the entire table including mechanism has been executed in timber.'

Tekiò by Anthony Dickens for Santa & Cole (Image credit: Design Guild Mark)

John Tree’s Apex lighting range for Hay shares common components 'while providing diverse functionality through a directional shade and a range of base options,' says Alderson. Tree was one of three winners to also pick up £1000 cash for the Jonathan Hindle Prize for outstanding design.

Other pieces to get a Design Guild Mark this year include the Morgan’s Aran lounge chair by Morgan Studio; Mark Gabbertas’ Kitt chair for Lyndon; SCP’s Element modular sofa system by Philippe Malouin; and Tekiò, Anthony Dicken’s modular lamp for Santa and Cole, which was inspired by Japan’s traditional techniques using washi paper and bamboo.

designguildmark.org.uk

Laines by Craig Jones for Workstories (Image credit: Design Guild Mark)