American hotel company Ash launches ‘The Host’ – tableware items imagined as precious heirlooms
US hotel company Ash adds an entertaining-themed series of collectible tableware to its line of in-house objects
As the holiday season approaches, US hotel company Ash launches its newest collection of collectible heirlooms, ‘The Host’, from its in-house ‘Souvenirs’ line. The line represents Ash’s take on what an heirloom should be, built on memories of uncovering unique trinkets when away and discovering interior gems that you long to smuggle into your suitcase to commemorate a trip.
With properties in Providence, Detroit, New Orleans and most recently Baltimore, Ash prides itself on 'inventing hotels that are cinematic monuments to the best stuff of the old world, made suddenly new'.
‘The Host’ collectible tableware items by Ash
‘The Host’ is composed of objects that can be found in a hospitality setting – perfect for entertaining. Think of the items that decorate a dinner table, or set the mood, pieces you would encounter and want to take with you after a meal or a hotel stay, items brought to a party and used again and again.
Each limited-edition piece is intended to be treasured. The classic yet quirky collection includes a sterling silver-plated oyster fork, with delicate tines and a twisted handle topped with a detailed dancer; a caviar spoon to make the dish all the more enjoyable; and a wine tie that drapes across the neck of the bottle, a host’s secret to a stain-free table.
Egyptian glass vases in shades of lime, jade, teal, and indigo add a pop of colour to your tablescape, while vintage hand-painted ceramic rests made in Portugal offer a pillow upon which utensils can be placed.
‘Souvenirs’ may be handmade in India or Italy, created in Ash’s NYC atelier, or sourced from the team’s travels to Egypt and Portugal. Materials span sterling silver, ceramic with opulent gold detailing, glass, and shimmering moiré ribbon.
This unique collection celebrates global craftsmanship and adds a sense of whimsy and wonder to a table setting.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. She gained experience in social media and editorial with work for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
