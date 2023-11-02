American hotel company Ash launches ‘The Host’ – tableware items imagined as precious heirlooms

As the holiday season approaches, US hotel company Ash launches its newest collection of collectible heirlooms, ‘The Host’, from its in-house ‘Souvenirs’ line. The line represents Ash’s take on what an heirloom should be, built on memories of uncovering unique trinkets when away and discovering interior gems that you long to smuggle into your suitcase to commemorate a trip.

With properties in Providence, Detroit, New Orleans and most recently Baltimore, Ash prides itself on 'inventing hotels that are cinematic monuments to the best stuff of the old world, made suddenly new'.

‘The Host’ collectible tableware items by Ash

‘Dancer’ caviar spoon, $60, sterling silver-plated, made in India, 4in long, with a twisted handle topped with an etched dancer (Image credit: Courtesy of Ash)

‘The Host’ is composed of objects that can be found in a hospitality setting – perfect for entertaining. Think of the items that decorate a dinner table, or set the mood, pieces you would encounter and want to take with you after a meal or a hotel stay, items brought to a party and used again and again.





Turned candlesticks, $35, solid cherry, handmade in Italy; 17 one-of-a-kind vintage items exist, 1in to 4in tall (Image credit: Courtesy of Ash)

Each limited-edition piece is intended to be treasured. The classic yet quirky collection includes a sterling silver-plated oyster fork, with delicate tines and a twisted handle topped with a detailed dancer; a caviar spoon to make the dish all the more enjoyable; and a wine tie that drapes across the neck of the bottle, a host’s secret to a stain-free table.





Wine tie, $45, the secret to a well-dressed and stain-free table. Handmade in Ash’s NYC atelier from a shimmering moiré ribbon backed in cotton twill, available in Barolo (deep brownish/red) and Pinotage (royal blue) (Image credit: Courtesy of Ash)

Egyptian glass vases in shades of lime, jade, teal, and indigo add a pop of colour to your tablescape, while vintage hand-painted ceramic rests made in Portugal offer a pillow upon which utensils can be placed.

‘Souvenirs’ may be handmade in India or Italy, created in Ash’s NYC atelier, or sourced from the team’s travels to Egypt and Portugal. Materials span sterling silver, ceramic with opulent gold detailing, glass, and shimmering moiré ribbon.

This unique collection celebrates global craftsmanship and adds a sense of whimsy and wonder to a table setting.

ash.world

‘Volcano’ ash tray, $65, rendered in ceramic with an opulent gold rim, fiery red core and jet black glazing. An elegant little domicile for all vices, the item can also be used to store matches, trinkets and treasures (Image credit: Courtesy of Ash)