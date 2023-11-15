Surrealist cutlery sets to elevate your festive table

These cutlery sets look beyond functionality as abstract and surrealist forms take over a usually thoroughly practical genre, with influences from jewellery and sculpture. Created by craftspeople and artists in super limited editions, these distinctive flatware designs look beyond a utilitarian aesthetic to bring a rich eclecticism to the table.

Three surrealist cutlery sets

L'Oeil de KO cutlery sets by Sebastião Lobo

(Image credit: Courtesy Studio KO)

While Paris- and Marrakech-based Studio KO is perhaps best known for its design of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, the architectural duo's fascination for objects and craft led them to launch L'Oeil de KO, a curated platform spotlighting the work of artisans. Among the brand's latest launches is a series of cutlery sets by Lisbon metalsmith Sebastião Lobo, a jeweller by trade who also experiments with sculpture.

(Image credit: Courtesy Studio KO)

Lobo's cutlery caught our attention for its seemingly impossible forms, handcrafted out of brass and featuring wiggly handles that suggest both an ergonomic form and a completely artistic vision.

oeildeko.com

Art de la Table PO cutlery by Creatore Atelier

(Image credit: Surrealist cutlery)

The Art de la Table collection by Italian craft workshop Creatore comprises brass trays, plates, freestanding glacette and cutlery, all hand-cut, folded and brushed in the Mogliano Veneto, Italy workshop. 'Unique pieces featuring primordial, archetypal shapes,' reads a note accompanying the collection. 'Knives, forks, spoons and teaspoons of deliberately unconventional sizes, which can be freely combined to adorn an offbeat table.'

(Image credit: Surrealist cutlery)

The sharp edges and haphazard silhouettes imbue the cutlery set with a playful aesthetic, while the visible craftsmanship behind each piece adds to the designs' preciousness.

creatore.design

Artefacto cutlery sets by Natalia Criado

(Image credit: Surrealist cutlery)

Colombian designer Natalia Criado creates jewellery and accessories defined by a minimalist decorative approach that she applies to metalwork, glass and ceramics produced in collaboration with skilled artisans and workshops. The Artefacto collection of cutlery comprises a three-piece set including a fork, a spoon and a knife, and a pair of serving utensils, all featuring essential geometries in silver or gold finishes, with forms inspired by ornamental symbolism.

'The pieces are fed by reminiscences of Criado's past work in developing her jewellery lines,' reads a text launching the collection. '[They provide] an eclectic mixture of Italian and Colombian craftsmanship and design with perfect poise, balance and weight.'

nataliacriado.com