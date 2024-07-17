The best American furniture design finds a dream home

Celebrating the best American furniture design, our dream house was created by set designer Stefan Beckman for August 2024 Wallpaper* – come on in

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture
‘Ciconiiform’ chair, $22,000, by Rogan Gregory, from R & Company. ‘Langham’ glass desk, $11,470, by Ralph Lauren Home. ‘Half’ table lamp, price on request, by Jialun Xiong. ‘Tubular Bauhaus’ mirror, $5,200, by Ralph Lauren Home. Untitled, 2019, price on request, by Thaddeus Wolfe, from Friedman Benda. ‘DV’ chair in chrome, price on request, by Studio S II. Untitled lamp, 2024, from the Fertility Form series, $55,000, by Rogan Gregory, from R & Company
(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)
By
published
inFeatures

A Cadillac’s aerodynamic and slightly futuristic silhouette. The geometric motel signs dotted along American highways. Pastel-hued trailers and colonial homes. But also the Shakers’ approach to essential and functional interiors and deconstructed architecture with a pinch of surrealism. These and more formed the basis for Stefan Beckman’s set for Wallpaper’s dream American house, a backdrop to our celebration of American furniture design.

American furniture design and a dream home by Stefan Beckman

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

Above, ‘Circlet’ stool, $685; ‘Ditto’ stool, $1,440, both by Janus et Cie. ‘Cellini’ dining table, $5,730, by RH. ‘Vessel No. V’, $2,500; ‘Vessel No. VIII’, $2,400; ‘Vessel No. VII’, $2,150, all by Devin Wilde. ‘Pop-Up’ sofa, from $13,000, by Unform Studio. ‘Lucie’ floor lamp, price on request, by Studio Nicholas Obeid

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

Among the USA’s leading set designers, New York-based Beckman is the name of choice for a plethora of fashion brands who regularly enlist him to create the backdrops to their shows and collections, but his work also includes exhibition design for the likes of Gagosian, commercials for fashion and more. His sets combine rigorous research into a theme or inspiration with pure spectacle, with no two designs looking or feeling the same.

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

'Corrugated’ chair, $5,500; side table, $2,600, both by Hanneke Lourens. ‘Extruded’ screen, price on request, by Office of Tangible Space. ‘Aquarama 1957’ laminate, price on request, by Abet Laminati. ‘Bright Grid’ fabric in Scuba, price on request, by Scholten & Baijings, for Maharam

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

‘I wanted to tell this story through the framework of an American house,’ Beckman explains of his process to create the set for this shoot. He looked at the suburban ideal home through archive images, builders’ plans and vintage photography, which he used as a starting point to illustrate the concept.

Structures mimicking idealised homes with traditional pointed roofs frame the interiors vignettes, their slightly reduced proportions making them appear almost like doll houses: ‘We created a miniature world within a world; instead of creating an environment, I wanted the sets to feel more like an installation, and the furniture to feel heroic within them.’

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

‘Lake Mid’ credenza, $17,500, by Tyler Hays, for BDDW. ‘I Cry For You No More’ table lamp, price on request, by Carmen D’Apollonio, from Friedman Benda. ‘Stair’ table, $4,500, by Shelton Studios Inc. ‘Marshmallow’ sofa, price on request, by George Nelson, for Herman Miller. ‘Sei 860’ laminate, price on request, by Abet Laminati

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

The sets were created inside an industrial building within the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a place chosen by Beckman for its rough character, which can be perceived at the edges of the more curated elements of the pictures. ‘I wanted to go to a specific location, and this gritty warehouse gives a sense of where things are created,’ he explains. ‘This was a great contrast to the slick environments and conceptual furniture pieces, and was complemented by the dramatic, moody lighting.’

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

‘Atlantic’ elbow chair, $1,610; ‘Aquinnah’ side chairs, $1,665 each; ‘Colt’ high-back armchair, $1,525; ‘Athenaeum’ settee, from $6,275, all by O&G Studio

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

The vignettes offer an overview of American design today, with contemporary sculptural works by emerging and established makers alongside furniture that nods to midcentury heritage, such as George Nelson’s ‘Marshmallow’ sofa and a series of chairs by Rhode Island-based O&G Studio, whose work references New England design traditions.

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

‘Akami’ glass sculpture, $2,800, by John Hogan, from The Future Perfect. Untitled, 2024, price on request, by Thaddeus Wolfe, from Friedman Benda. ‘Lighthouse’ candleholders, from $450, by Heath Ceramics. Untitled, 2018, price on request, by Adam Silverman; Untitled, 2022, price on request, by Thaddeus Wolfe, both from Friedman Benda. ‘Grainwood 406’ laminate, price on request, by Abet Laminati

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

This layered approach interested Beckman, who sees it reflected in contemporary American interiors. ‘Interiors today push the boundaries of materials, mixing genres, periods, textures,’ he says. ‘The more interesting interiors I see now are curated through objects that relate to one another. It’s not all cookie cutter, and this is the spirit of this story, all these objects are like characters in a play, and they speak to each other.’

stefanbeckman.com

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

‘Tugendhat’ lounge chair, price on request, by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, for Knoll. ‘New Moon’ sofa, $33,700, by Vladimir Kagan, for Holly Hunt. ‘Ice’ table, price on request, by Daniel Germani, for Bernhardt Design. ‘Alpine’ floor lamp, price on request, by Astraeus Clarke

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

‘Element’ bed, from $14,000, by Kalon Studios. ‘Navy Check’ coverlet set, $228, by Dusen Dusen

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

A set design of an imaginary American house with colourful furniture

‘Tremor’ dining table, price on request, by Studio S II. ‘Ruth’ table lamp, price on request, by Astraeus Clarke. ‘Pressed Plaid’ fabric in Avocado, price on request, by Maharam

(Image credit: Set design Stefan Beckman. Interiors Olly Mason. Photography Nicholas Alan Cope)

Set design assistants: Nic Der, Syvash Jefferson, Oscar Romero, Nora Bayer and Mary Gavin. Photography assistants: Tom Rauner, Jacob Wayler and Andrew Oppeneer. Local production assistant: Sirat Kaur. Digi tech: Justin Shaffer

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available to download free when you sign up to our daily newsletter, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Topics
Usa
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸