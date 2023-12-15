Aman Interiors launches its inaugural collection, by Kengo Kuma

Aman is known for its architecturally stunning hotels and resorts that sweep the world's most scenic destinations. While drawing upon each location’s surrounding environment for design inspiration, Aman has taken the organic next step in expanding its world into interiors – creating a beautiful microcosm of the brand.



Aman Interiors launched at Design Miami 2023, showcasing its first collaboration with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma (Wallpaper* featured his recent design for Singapore’s Suzuki restaurant ). The collection, titled ‘Migumi’, invites Aman’s clients to enjoy a slice of tranquillity within their own home.

Aman Interiors by Kengo Kuma

Aman Interiors - Dvaya Bench (Image credit: Aman Interiors)

Like the hotel group, Kuma utilises the elegance of the natural world as part of his design inspiration. Drawing from an organic palette of white oak and Calacatta marble, the ‘Migumi’ chair and ‘Migumi’ table sit in the room like a complex puzzle piece. The intricate wooden foundations create a sense of dynamic movement.



The gentle sunlight is also another source of inspiration for the architect, nodding to his travels to Miami. The structural form of his furniture designs come to life as the sun casts different shadows throughout the day.

Aman Interiors - Migumi Chair (Image credit: Aman Interiors)

Aman Interiors will also release its ‘Foundations Collection’ in 2024, defined by a selection of furniture designs composed by artists and designers from across the world, who have handcrafted each piece. This includes the ‘Ekam’ lounge chair, ‘Trini’ side table and ‘Dvaya’ bench. The collection, designed in Aman’s London studio, embodies the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.



The chairman, owner and CEO of Aman Group and chairman of Aman Interiors, Vlad Doronin , said: ‘Design and architecture, including furniture design, have long been true passions of mine, and it was Aman’s elevated design aesthetic which first drew me to the brand as a guest. Today, I am delighted that we can bring the next phase of the Aman lifestyle to our clients with the creation of Aman Interiors.’

Aman Interiors - Ekam Lounge Chair (Image credit: Aman Interiors)