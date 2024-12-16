Out of office: a week in the world of Wallpaper*

Hannah Silver, Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor

(Image credit: Hannah Silver)

'This week I was lucky enough to dine at the Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons. A haven in the Oxfordshire countryside, it’s currently lit up with Christmas lights, making it the perfect place to escape the holiday chaos.'

Sofia De La Cruz, Travel Editor

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

'Earlier this week, I attended a lovely morning breakfast organised by central London bookstore, Tenderbooks to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Located minutes from Trafalgar Square, the space is a haven for contemporary art, design, fashion, and photography lovers. I often find myself endlessly scrolling their website, in search of the latest in printed matter, rare editions and even unique forgotten titles. Seeing the physical space for the first time and flicking through books, zines and magazines in person was, as you can imagine, a much better experience. I have my eyes set on an anthology titled What They Saw, a survey of historical photobooks by women published between 1843 and 1999.'

Lauren Ho, Travel Director

(Image credit: Courtesy of Petrus)

'This week was so busy! but the one thing I'd mention is the Christmas lunch I had at Petrus, the restaurant at Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong helmed by chef Uwe Opocensky, which comprised the most delicious turkey Wellington, with his mother's recipes for the Brussels sprouts and cabbage, and a spectacular Christmas display laid out on the table for dessert. The menu can also be ordered, precooked to serve at home for Christmas Day.'

Ellie Stathaki, Architecture & Environment Director

(Image credit: Ellie Stathaki)

'I had the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the newly redesigned Space House (formerly known as One Kemble Street). The piece of brutalist architecture was originally designed in 1968 by George Marsh, one of the partners in Richard Seifert's prolific 20th-century firm. The landmark central London tower will contain mostly workspace has been given a new, sustainably minded, lease of life by developers Seaforth Land and architects Squire and Partners.'

Charlotte Gunn, Director of Digital Content

(Image credit: Courtesy of the museum)

'A trip to the Tim Burton exhibition at London's Design Museum was heaven for an eleven-year-old boy with a penchant for drawing creepy things. Aside from being a great insight into Burton's process, it was a reminder of how much his world-building has influenced fashion.'

Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer

(Image credit: M Lissoni, Saint Agatha, 2021. Aged copper, nipple tassel, hand bound book. 20x30cm. Courtesy of the artist)

'December in Hackney Wick: the canals are icy, the pints are pricey, and the Shipton Gallery is praying to the algorithmic gods with God Willing. The exhibition, curated by Isabella Greenwood - which I visited this week - dives headfirst into faith, dogma, and stale metaphorical bread, with artists reworking Catholic iconography through queerness, digital culture and sheer irreverence.

One of the artists, M Lissoni, steals the spotlight, weaving sacred symbols into something wickedly playful. Whether you’re devout, doubtful, or just curious, the show offers plenty to ponder - and maybe even a bit of salvation, but only until the end of this month.'

Tianna Williams, Editorial Executive

(Image credit: Tianna Williams)

'On a rainy Friday morning I was welcomed into the warmth of treen- a sustainable vegan fashion retailer. The Edinburgh-based brand journeyed down to Notting Hill, with a pop-up at Spanish shoe brand Flabelus. With fresh pastries in hand, I browsed the selection of knitwear, denim and rainbow coloured shoes, feeling inspired by the vibrant array of beautifully curated slow fashion.' shoptreen.com/