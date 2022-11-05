New exhibition samples the deep space and alien vibes of Stanley Kubrick’s work

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The influence of Stanley Kubrick never really ends. The British filmmaker, who died in 1999, was a meticulous craftsman with a razor-sharp eye for detail, as well as a keeper of vast archives of research. The director’s impact infuses a new exhibition, ‘I’m Sorry Dave’, opening this weekend at Amsterdam’s Ravestijn Gallery (showing from 5 November 2022 to 7 January 2023).

Inez & Vinoodh, Rianne Van Rompaey / H.A.L. 9000, 2019 (Image credit: Inez & Vinoodh)

The common cinematic thread of the exhibits is 1968’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, one of the all-time great science fiction films. Set in a richly detailed future world, 2001 set new standards for special effects and art direction.

The exhibition’s title, ‘I’m Sorry Dave’, is taken from HAL 9000, the softly spoken, utterly psychopathic computer at the heart of the film.

Vincent Fournier, Anechoic Chamber, [ISAE], Toulouse, 2018 (Image credit: Vincent Fournier)

As the gallery notes, Kubrick’s aesthetic world is ’reflected back in today’s data centres, international space programmes and self-driving cars.’

The featured artists have all taken on some aspect of 2001’s influence in their work, either consciously or unconsciously, whether through their subject matter, aesthetic, or exploration of the uncanny and the everyday.

Vincent Fournier, Space Odyssey Spacesuit #1, Sylmar, USA, 2019 (Image credit: Vincent Fournier)

With photography by Vincent Fournier, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Paweł Bownik, Martina Sauter, Philippe Braquenier and sculpture by Koen Hauser, the Ravestijn Gallery sets a scene for a mix of form, futurology and fashion.

Fournier’s fascination with space is well documented, but his fellow exhibitors use image and form to explore the otherworldly and the uncanny.

Vincent Fournier, Ergol#7, Arianespace, Guiana Space Center [CGS], Kourou, French Guiana, 2007 (Image credit: Vincent Fournier)

‘I’m Sorry Dave’, is on show from 5 November 2022 – 7 January 2023, at the Ravestijn Gallery in Amsterdam, Netherlands

theravestijngallery.com