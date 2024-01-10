Meredith Monk’s interdisciplinary art sets all the senses singing in Amsterdam show
‘Meredith Monk: Calling’ at Oude Kerk, Amsterdam, is both a series of concerts and a deep-dive into Monk’s eclectic oeuvre
‘Meredith Monk is a first-generation pioneer of interdisciplinary art,’ says Beatrix Ruf, director of Hartwig Art Foundation, which co-presents her new exhibition, ‘Meredith Monk: Calling’, alongside Oude Kerk Amsterdam. ‘From the very beginning, she brought together her self-developed unique voice technique – which merges the qualities of sound and movement, and connects ancient and traditional and especially spiritual singing techniques – with a unique way of using the performance space as a multi-sensual place of experiences.’
Monk’s unique talent is currently being celebrated in the exquisite setting of Oude Kerk, Amsterdam’s oldest building. The exhibition comprises a series of concerts, operas, installations and a deep-dive into Monk’s eclectic oeuvre. ‘She is intertwining movement, film, video, with an always-specific spatial design – and therefore lets the [various] media play in a new way together. Her work always also delves deeply into the human experience, connecting all its aspects and forms, from the grotesque to the spiritual. She is immensely influential to generations of artists; think of Björk, Peter Greenaway and many more.’
‘Meredith Monk: Calling’ at Oude Kerk, Amsterdam
The immersive audio-visual experience intertwines live concerts with video and sound installations in performances that include Monk’s haunting Piano Songs, as well as a new piece (in March) that invites collaboration from members of the local community.
The historical and cultural significance of the location adds an emotive layer to Monk’s performances, which resist easy clarification. ‘The Oude Kerk is of course a deeply impressive location, overwhelming us with space and light. It [has also seen] so many human histories, desires, and ways of expression. It is the perfect “stage” to allow for an exceptional encounter with almost 60 years of Meredith Monk’s work, offering the possibility to experience human conditions and the interconnectedness of being an individual, always in relation to a collective, [through] its space but also its history. The images and sound of works experienced with others, with the large installations in the open “singing” body of the church, and the individual experience with the installations in the intimate side chapels and built-in spaces allow us to move between worlds, to connect to multiple worlds.’
What is Ruf most looking forward to visitors discovering in the all-encompassing invitation into Monk’s world? ‘Joy, contemplation and inspiration while experiencing the musical fabric filling the church, the installations and many additional materials provided in the show, to immerse yourself in the oeuvre of Meredith Monk, an artist who continues to surprise us.’
‘Meredith Monk: Calling’ is produced by Hartwig Art Foundation & Oude Kerk and runs until 17 March 2024, oudekerk.nl
The show is also running at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, until 3 March 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Hublot and Takashi Murakami push the boundaries of watch design
The Hublot MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire is a conceptual and technical triumph
By James Gurney Published
-
Vabel Lawrence’s raw luxury is a nod to loft-style living
The Vabel Lawrence residences bring industrial, loft-inspired aesthetics to a north London neighbourhood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Patricia Urquiola and Heimtextil announce collaboration to explore the future of fabrics
On 9 January 2024, Heimtextil announced a partnership with Patricia Urquiola to take textile design and research into uncharted territory, championing innovation, sustainability and trends in textiles
By Giovanna Dunmall Published
-
Heads up: art exhibitions to see in January 2024
Start the year right with the Wallpaper* pick of art exhibitions to see in January 2024
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Caroline Walker curates as Grimm Amsterdam explores domesticity in art
Curating ‘The Painted Room’ at Grimm Amsterdam, Caroline Walker explores the intimacy of interiors
By Emily Steer Published
-
Drift Museum, a blockbusting experiential space, is set to open in Amsterdam in 2025
Drift Museum is a collaboration between art duo Drift – aka Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta – and entrepreneur Eduard Zanen
By Hannah Silver Published
-
New exhibition samples the deep space and alien vibes of Stanley Kubrick’s work
‘I'm Sorry Dave’ sees Amsterdam’s Ravestijn Gallery delve into otherworldly atmospheres and retro-futurism
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Amsterdam photography exhibitions: what not to miss
We spotlight the best Amsterdam photography exhibitions to visit this Autumn
By Sophie Gladstone Last updated
-
Viviane Sassen's Huis Marseille show is drenched in history, melancholy and intrigue
Through photography and collage, Dutch artist Viviane Sassen examines the tempestuous history of the Palace of Versailles
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated
-
Polly Brown explores the friction-filled process of airport security checks
From colourful signage in Hokkaido to watery wavescapes in Miami, the artist’s series of x-ray damaged film photographs subverts the romance of travel
By Maisie Skidmore Last updated
-
Dutch duo Scheltens & Abbenes embrace the ordinary to create the extraordinary
Maurice Scheltens and Liesbeth Abbenes celebrate 18 years of collaboration with a career-spanning survey of commercial and personal work at Foam photography museum in Amsterdam
By Sophie Gladstone Last updated