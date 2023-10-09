Saatchi Yates and Will St. John kick off Frieze Week with an exhibition and cabaret

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Saatchi Yates is marking the beginning of Frieze London 2023 with a celebration of its three year anniversary. To commemorate the the occasion, the space will host an exhibition with artist Will St. John, who created classically influenced portraits of New York’s drag queens and trans community through painting and sculpture. The gallery will be hosting a talk at 6:30 on Monday 9 th October which is open to the public and his eponymous exhibition itself will be running until 22nd October.

St. John will be in conversation with the interiors and portrait photographer Mark C. O’Flaherty. He will also be hosting a private cabaret at London’s favourite louche-luxe venue, The Box.

"Saatchi Yates is working magic in the art world,” said the artist. “It's an honour to be here celebrating their three-year anniversary in London. I'm very thankful to be working together."

Singing Queen 2, 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Saatchi Yates and Will St John)

St. John eschewed art school for being elitist, he also felt he wouldn’t learn what he needed to know to become the artist he wanted to be there and taught himself to make his art and created his own programme of study.

Having spent time studying the renaissance painting in Europe St. John uses these techniques to celebrate members of New York’s queer community and surrealist images of porcelain ornaments. Realised in both ceramic and paint these works have a high camp and a representational importance that, when combined with the sense of fun and celebration they have make them quite powerful.

Nude With Searchlights, 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Saatchi Yates and Will St John)

“For generations, royalty and nobility have been immortalised in portraiture in European national galleries,” Phoebe Saatchi and Arthur Yates said in a statement. “Will St. John captures the Kings and Queens of New York Bohemia and paints the characters who live on the fringes of society, with the same reverence of the portraits of the past.”

In the past St. John has painted poet, writer and performer Wo Chan, actors Hari Nef and Patricia Black and the gallerist and musician Ruby Zarsky. His paintings are sometimes indistinguishable from classical portraits and sometimes laced with a psychedelic, hyperreal lens which adds something rebellious and challenging to them.

The Master, 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy of Saatchi Yates and Will St John)

Saatchi Yates opened their new 12,000 square foot Mayfair space earlier in the year after opening in Cork Street in October 2020. Since opening they have gained a reputation for finding young, emerging artists and platforming them in their prime central locations.

Saatchi Yates is now located at 14 Bury St, St. James

saatchiyates.com