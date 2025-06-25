Rimowa and Collier Schorr present the fourth edition of revived queer magazine, ‘Der Eigene’
Rimowa, which revived the title in 2022, continues its celebration of the cultural landscape, here with American photographer Schorr and a series of New York portraits
Originally making its debut in Germany in 1896, gay periodical Der Eigene – roughly translated as ‘The Own’ or ‘Self-Possessed’, but ultimately encapsulating a feeling of acceptance – made a long-lasting impact on queer history. Publisher and activist Adolf Brand’s cultural focus on literature, art, politics and photography spearheaded a movement that championed freedom and resisted censorship, something he achieved until Hitler rose to power in the 1930s.
In 2022, Rimowa revived the magazine with editor-in-chief Luis Venegas, featuring conversations and photo essays shining a light on the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, to mark its limited fourth edition, available from bookstores including London’s Climax Books, photographer Collier Schorr has taken the helm, working with casting director Nicola Kast in selecting 15 personalities to profile from New York’s queer cultural scene.
‘Rimowa came to me with the idea to photograph engaging people from the queer community – which was incredible timing because I have been doing that for the last two years, working on a project called The AutoBody Book,’ says Schorr, an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society. ‘The genesis of that book is the history of customised cars in America, and the similar ways in which queer folks often create their bodies, their gender, their performance. That it is a creative act to show oneself.’
Schorr’s signature black and white portraits set the tone for thoughtful Q&As throughout, exploring ideas around community and belonging. ‘The process was so seamless because I asked people I knew or were inspired by to come to the studio. A student, a kid I met at the gym, the boxer who owns that gym, an artist I admire, and so on and so on. It was exciting to bring them together and to include them.’
The 2025 edition of ‘Der Eigene’ is limited to 300 complimentary copies worldwide and will be available from 26 June 2025, from a curated selection of magazine and bookstores in the US, Germany, France, and the UK, including BookMarc, Andreas Murkudis, Yvon Lambert Paris and Climax Books
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
