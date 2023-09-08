Pirelli Calendar 2024: behind the scenes with Tiwa Savage, Angela Bassett and Naomi Campbell
Prince Gyasi’s Pirelli Calendar 2024 includes Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba and King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Visual artist Prince Gyasi considers the theme of ‘timelessness’ in his Pirelli Calendar 2024. Shot in both London, UK, and Ghana, his home country, Gyasi presents a colourful antidote to dominant Western notions of Africa in his playful and powerful images.
Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Margot Lee Shetterly, Amanda Gorman, Jeymes Samuel, Tiwa Savage, King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Teyana Taylor and Amoako Boafo are the latest figures to take their place in Pirelli history.
For King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the year also marks a personal celebration, with 2024 being the 25th anniversary of the Ashanti Kingdom under his reign.
Gyasi, who translates his personal experience of the neurological phenomenon synesthesia into a vivid and boldly coloured universe, creates photographic artworks synonymous with fine art in their attention to detail.
His work has often included portraits of children from his hometown, Jamestown, in an elegant questioning of traditional standards of beauty.
Work by Gyasi, the founder of the nonprofit Boxed Kids, features in collections including those of Jean Pigozzi and the Pinault Foundation. He is the latest photographer to work with Pirelli, which launched the calendar in 1964 under the hands of art director Derek Forsyth and British photographer Robert Freeman.
Photographers and art directors who have since taken the helm include Harri Peccinotti, Martyn Walsh, Terence Donovan, Barry Lategan, Arthur Elgort, Herb Ritts, Richard Avedon (recently celebrated at Gagosian), Peter Lindbergh, Mario Testino, Bruce Weber, Nick Knight, Patrick Demarchelier, Peter Beard and Steve McCurry, Helmut Newton (the subject of an exhibition in A Coruña in November 2023), Steven Meisel and Annie Liebowitz.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Modernist architecture: inspiration from across the globe
Modernist architecture has had a tremendous influence on today’s built environment, making these midcentury marvels some of the most closely studied 20th-century buildings; check back soon for new additions to our list
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Kim Whanki, ‘the father of abstraction in Korea’, is celebrated at Frieze Seoul
Kim Whanki’s work has its moment at Frieze Seoul 2023, where it is reimagined for the digital age
By Ann Binlot Published
-
Pink fur and heroic farmers: Fernando Laposse shows at Friedman Benda
Fernando Laposse sheds new light on the decline of biodiversity and the disruption of rural life in his native Mexico through furniture and tapestry on show at New York gallery Friedman Benda until 14 October 2023
By Adrian Madlener Published