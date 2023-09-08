Pirelli Calendar 2024: behind the scenes with Tiwa Savage, Angela Bassett and Naomi Campbell

Prince Gyasi’s Pirelli Calendar 2024 includes Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba and King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Behind the scenes on the Pirelli Calendar 2024 photo shoot
Tiwa Savage on set with photographer Prince Gyasi
(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)
By Hannah Silver
Visual artist Prince Gyasi considers the theme of ‘timelessness’ in his Pirelli Calendar 2024. Shot in both London, UK, and Ghana, his home country, Gyasi presents a colourful antidote to dominant Western notions of Africa in his playful and powerful images.

Naomi Campbell poses for camera on set of Pirelli Calendar 2024

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Margot Lee Shetterly, Amanda Gorman, Jeymes Samuel, Tiwa Savage, King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Teyana Taylor and Amoako Boafo are the latest figures to take their place in Pirelli history. 

For King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the year also marks a personal celebration, with 2024 being the 25th anniversary of the Ashanti Kingdom under his reign.

Idris Elba holds umbrella to pose for Pirelli Calendar 2024

Idris Elba

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

Gyasi, who translates his personal experience of the neurological phenomenon synesthesia into a vivid and boldly coloured universe, creates photographic artworks synonymous with fine art in their attention to detail. 

His work has often included portraits of children from his hometown, Jamestown, in an elegant questioning of traditional standards of beauty.

Artist Amoako Boafo on set looking of Pirelli Calendar

Amoako Boafo (left) with Gyasi (right)

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

Work by Gyasi, the founder of the nonprofit Boxed Kids, features in collections including those of Jean Pigozzi and the Pinault Foundation. He is the latest photographer to work with Pirelli, which launched the calendar in 1964 under the hands of art director Derek Forsyth and British photographer Robert Freeman.

Photographers and art directors who have since taken the helm include Harri Peccinotti,  Martyn Walsh, Terence Donovan, Barry Lategan, Arthur Elgort, Herb Ritts, Richard Avedon (recently celebrated at Gagosian), Peter Lindbergh, Mario Testino, Bruce Weber, Nick Knight, Patrick Demarchelier, Peter Beard and Steve McCurry, Helmut Newton (the subject of an exhibition in A Coruña in November 2023), Steven Meisel and Annie Liebowitz. 

people in bright colours in front of a cmera

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

people in bright colours in front of a cmera

Amanda Gorman and Margot Lee Sheterly

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

people in bright colours in front of a cmera

Marcel Desailly

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

people in bright colours in front of a cmera

Baby Prince

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)

people in bright colours in front of a cmera

Jeymes Samuel

(Image credit: Pirelli Calendar 2024)
