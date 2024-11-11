17 questions for Michael Kiwanuka

You may know Michael Kiwanuka from his Big Little Lies soundtrack-ing mega smash, Cold Little Heart. Or from his 2020 Mercury Prize-winning third album, Kiwanuka. Perhaps you caught his Saturday evening Pyramid Stage show at this year's Glastonbury festival or maybe, just maybe, you might have spied him down your local kebab shop in Muswell Hill.

Michael Kiwanuka - Cold Little Heart (Glastonbury 2024) - YouTube Watch On

For his next act, Kiwanuka has teamed up with producers Danger Mouse and Inflo to make his fourth full-length album, Small Changes, out in a couple of weeks. For the new dad, it's a record that explores identity, faith and purpose across eleven timeless tracks. As we await its release, we pose Michael Kiwanuka 17 important questions.

What have you been working on? How does it differ from your previous work?

I've been thinking about the live shows for next year now that the new album is done. I want the performances to reflect the feel of the album, so they'll be different to any of our festival shows you might have seen over the summer; we'll be creating a live 'world' for the album.

What’s a no-skips album and when did you discover it?

Innervisions by Stevie Wonder, I discovered it at 16 or 17. That's an album which is both 'no skip' and 'repeat', which is a hard thing to do.

Innerversions by Stevie Wonder (Image credit: Stevie Wonder Innerversions)

Complete this sentence. [___] is a perfectly designed object

A football. It's so simple but it's given me so much joy for so many years and will continue to.

What does a perfect Sunday look like for you?

Doing almost nothing. Watch a movie, listen to a record in the morning, eat food... Oh, and walking the dog!

What are you most proud of?

I feel a little bit narcissistic saying it, but I'm really proud of my albums: they've not been easy to make, and I wanted to make albums since I was a teenager, so I love that I'm doing it.

The best hotel in the world is…

We stayed in the Pestana Palace Hotel in Lisbon when I played NOS Alive festival. It was unbelievable and it looks like the Grand Budapest Hotel. The breakfast was decadent too.

If you could get a dinner reservation anywhere tonight, where would it be and what would you eat?

I've had a craving recently for this kebab shop called Grill at the top of Muswell Hill, where I grew up. It's just a kebab shop, but I think it's quite a bouji one - I had a kebab from some other shop near where I live now and it was terrible in comparison. This place hasn't changed since, like, 1998, and my order will be lamb doner with chips and garlic sauce.

When was the last time you were affected by a piece of art?

The one that comes to mind is Stay Alive by Mustafa, it's a beautiful song.

Mustafa - Stay Alive - YouTube Watch On

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

In music: don't be afraid to sound terrible. In life: don't be afraid to look stupid.

When you want to feel your best, what do you wear?

I have a blue cardigan which I wear a lot, I love cardigans.

What’s in your fridge?

Currently? I made a chicken curry thing about a week which I need to throw away.

What does success look like for you?

Doing exactly what you dream of doing.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

They begin to leave as you get older, but my biggest insecurity used to be fearing that my music was bad.

Which film have you watched the most? Why do you return to it?

Probably The Other Guys, y'know! Just because it's an easy watch and it's really funny.

Why do you make art?

'Cause it's fun!

Michael Kiwanuka's new album, Small Changes, will be released on 22 November 2024. Pre-order it now.