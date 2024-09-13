Inside our exclusive New York event with guest editor St. Vincent

Last night at Dover Street Market New York, we celebrated the launch of the October issue of Wallpaper* by hosting a live performance and signing event with St. Vincent.

St. Vincent – one of three guest editors for October, alongside architect Marcio Kogan and chef and food artist, Laila Gohar – indulged her latest creative endeavour: making “post-industrial dance music for clubs I’ve never been to”. Throughout a 30 minute electronic set, from the Dover Street mezzanine, St. Vincent debuted unheard music, including a remix of Broken Man from her latest album, All Born Screaming.

Afterwards she took the time to meet the 200+ guests in attendance, signing the cover of her edition of Wallpaper* while they enjoyed cocktails and sipping tequila, courtesy of Casa Dragones.

Take a peek inside last night’s invite-only event.

Photos by Andrew Morale.

Guests enjoyed drinks by Casa Dragones tequila (Image credit: Andrew Morale)

St. Vincent meeting guests after the performance (Image credit: Photo by Andrew Morale)

