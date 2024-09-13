Inside our exclusive New York event with guest editor St. Vincent

To mark the launch of the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper* we threw a party at Dover Street Market – with a very special guest

St. Vincent at a Wallpaper magazine event in New York 2024
(Image credit: St. Vincent by Andrew Morale)
Last night at Dover Street Market New York, we celebrated the launch of the October issue of Wallpaper* by hosting a live performance and signing event with St. Vincent.

St. Vincent – one of three guest editors for October, alongside architect Marcio Kogan and chef and food artist, Laila Gohar – indulged her latest creative endeavour: making “post-industrial dance music for clubs I’ve never been to”. Throughout a 30 minute electronic set, from the Dover Street mezzanine, St. Vincent debuted unheard music, including a remix of Broken Man from her latest album, All Born Screaming.

Afterwards she took the time to meet the 200+ guests in attendance, signing the cover of her edition of Wallpaper* while they enjoyed cocktails and sipping tequila, courtesy of Casa Dragones.

Take a peek inside last night’s invite-only event.

Photos by Andrew Morale.

St. Vincent

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

Guests enjoyed drinks by Casa Dragones tequila

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)

St. Vincent meeting guests after the performance

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Morale)

(Image credit: Andrew Morale)
Topics
Dover Street Market St. Vincent
Charlotte Gunn
Director of Digital Content

Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 18 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.

