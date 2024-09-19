‘Gas Tank City’, a new monograph by Andrew Holmes, is a photorealist eye on the American West
‘Gas Tank City’ chronicles the artist’s journey across truck-stop America, creating meticulous drawings of fleeting moments
Photorealism has a strong connection to the American West, a landscape of signs and shapes, logos and colours, utterly in thrall to the combustion engine with all the chrome-plated glamour and ennui that entails. Andrew Holmes is the latest in a long line of artists to find fascination with this rich iconography.
The London-based artist and academic not only has a longstanding connection to the city's Architectural Association (AA), but also a reputation as one of the leading contemporary photorealists. Gas Tank City is Holmes’ newest monograph, a compilation of drawings undertaken over half a century of travel to the heartland of American highway culture.
The monograph contains 100 of these drawings, all made using colour pencils on a large scale to create a seamless photorealist effect. Seventeen of the drawings go on display at the AA to accompany the publication, and the subject matter is both instantly evocative and impressively rendered.
From one perspective, Gas Tank City can be seen as a chronicle of a dying world, the gasoline-powered highways and freight routes that have come to embody the modern American West. It is a reflective realm of stainless steel trailers, chrome bumpers, massive trucks and a forest of signage. For a trained architect like Holmes, these spaces form a powerfully anti-designed landscape, an unplanned environment that’s nevertheless the result of countless design decisions.
As a result, the drawings have a special power, not just because of their technical mastery, but through their ability to freeze a moment in time, a chaotic swirl of juxtaposition, reflection and alignment that all comes together on the page. Necessarily, it is an artwork of fragments, of carefully chosen pieces of modernity assembled in just the right way, a highly disciplined act that starts with the physical immersion in the worlds depicted.
‘David Greene said I am a monk, but a monk in a car. If the car and the drawing board are my cell, I have spent more than 20 years alone in it,’ Homes writes. Gas Tank City is the result of this impressive period of devotion.
Andrew Holmes’ drawings are on show at the Front Members’ Room, The Architectural Association, 36 Bedford Square, London from 20 September – 7 December 2024, AAschool.ac.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Gas Tank City, Andrew Holmes, published by Circa Press, £75, Circa.Press. Also available at Amazon.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
In New York, four days after opening, a playful new restaurant has SoHo abuzz
Corner Store’s inventive fare is the talk of the town – and for good reason
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Inside Hotel Ur Bare: a boutique surf retreat on the Cantabrian sea
Hotel Ur Bare lies in Zarautz, a picturesque coastal town in Spain's Basque Country, and presents 13 modern rooms accented with local flair
By Agnish Ray Published
-
Balenciaga Music and Italian singer Mina collaborate on wearable music
Balenciaga Music has collaborated with Italian singer and style icon Mina, which marks her first foray in working with a fashion house and launching official merchandise of any kind
By Tianna Williams Published
-
'I’m So Happy You Are Here': discover the work of Japanese women photographers
Subtitled ‘Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now’, this new monograph from Aperture is a fascinating insight into a critically overlooked body of work
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Intimacy, violence and the uncanny: Joanna Piotrowska in Philadelphia
Artist and photographer Joanna Piotrowska stages surreal scenes at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania
By Hannah Silver Published
-
First look: Sphere’s new exterior artwork draws on a need for human connection
Wallpaper* talks to Tom Hingston about his latest large-scale project – designing for the Exosphere
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Marc Hom reframes traditional portraiture in Cooperstown, NY
‘Marc Hom: Re-Framed’ has taken over the grounds of the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown, planting Samuel L Jackson, Gwyneth Paltrow and more ‘personalities of the world’ into the landscape
By Hannah Hutchings-Georgiou Published
-
Alexander May, founder of LA studio Sized, on the joys of creative polymathy
Creative director Alexander May tells us of the multidisciplinary approach that drives his LA studio Sized and its offspring, a 5,000 sq ft event space and an exhibition series
By Hannah Silver Published
-
50 of America’s top creatives, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh
Photographed exclusively for Wallpaper* by Inez & Vinoodh, we present a portfolio of 50 creatives driving the current discourse on American culture and its dynamic evolution
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Nona Faustine confronts the past in New York
Artist Nona Faustine reframes New York's colonial past in an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum
By Hannah Silver Published
-
How the west won: Ivan McClellan is amplifying the intrepid beauty of Black cowboy culture
In his new book, 'Eight Seconds: Black Cowboy Culture', Ivan McClellan draws us into the world of Black rodeo. Wallpaper* meets the photographer ahead of his Juneteenth Rodeo
By Tracy Kawalik Published