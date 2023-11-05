New gallery Albion Jeune joins London’s contemporary art scene

The London art scene just got bigger. Albion Jeune, which opened its doors at 16-17 Little Portland Street in November 2023, is founded and directed by Lucca Hue-Williams. The gallery’s inaugural exhibition, ‘I Want to Believe’, by Danish multimedia artist Esben Weile Kjær, celebrates a unique exploration of performance, installation, and stained glass.

Albion Jeune, 16-17 Little Portland Street, London (Image credit: Charlie Horne.)

Spanning over 1,300 sq ft, the gallery is set to be a new creative platform for both renowned and up-and-coming artists. After the debut show, there will be an interior redesign of the space before the diverse programme – a consideration for Hue-Williams since the project’s beginnings – launches fully. Speaking with Wallpaper*, she reflects: ‘[…]Albion Jeune is set to offer a diverse exhibition programme featuring emerging artists from around the globe, embodying its commitment to fostering a truly global art world.’



Lucca Hue-Williams outside Albion Jeune (Image credit: Charlie Horne)

For Hue-Williams, Esben Weile Kjær was a natural choice to be the first featured artist. ‘Due to his remarkable talent and performative energy, Esben is having a real moment currently.[...] Thematically, his work is perfect to inaugurate the next generation of Albion. Focusing on identity politics in the age of constantly evolving new media, Kjær’s performances, stained glass, and installations examine his generation’s construction of selfhood and the rise of popular culture and technology in determining one’s experience of community and authenticity.’

Esben Weile Kjær and BUTTERFLY! (2023) (Image credit: Lasse Dearman. © Albion Jeune and the artist.)

Esben Weile Kjær, ‘I Want to Believe’ is at Albion Jeune until 18 November 2023, albionjeune.com