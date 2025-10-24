Turner Prize-winning artist Tai Shani caps off a big year with a solo show, ‘Tai Shani: Cardinal’, at Gathering in London. Shani often draws on historical and mythical references to consider the role of desire in society today, themes that run through this exhibition, which is presented across the gallery’s two floors.

‘Tai Shani: Cardinal’, until 8 November 2025 at Gathering, London, UK (Image credit: Photography by Ollie Hammick. Courtesy of Gathering and the artist.)

Upstairs, a room rich in regal crimsons and deep purples makes a sumptuous background for a series of opulent paintings, while downstairs, visitors are invited to view work through a peep hole. An animated installation, set to music by Maxwell Sterling, draws from Marcel Duchamp’s surreal universe in its depiction of an unknowable landscape. Throughout, the viewer is cast in the role of voyeur, caught between the tension of the pomp and the stripped-back.

‘Tai Shani: Cardinal’, in on until 8 November 2025 at Gathering, London, UK

This article appears in the November 2025 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 9 October. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

