In 1951, photographer Bob Mizer published the first issue of his quarterly magazine, Physique Pictorial. Posing as a bodybuilding guide, to comply with the strict obscenity laws of the time, Mizer’s richly illustrated production was one of the first aimed at a gay, male audience.

(Image credit: Spartacus illustrations for Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, exhibited at JW Anderson)

Inside, photographs of male bodybuilders were presented as artworks, rooted in realism, with each image accompanied by the corresponding model’s real name, age and vital statistics. An eclectic cultural canon launched the careers of artists and celebrities, including Tom of Finland, whose first drawings were published in Physique Pictorial’s pages, and George Quaintance and Dom Orejudos, whose work sat alongside early photographs of model and actor Joe Dallesandro and fitness coach Jack LaLanne.

(Image credit: Spartacus illustrations for Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, exhibited at JW Anderson)

The magazine, which ran for 39 years, has left a lasting impact, with artists including David Hockney and Robert Mapplethorpe citing it as an inspiration for their own work. In its celebration of the male body from a pop culture niche, it quietly and defiantly normalised a sensual male beauty.

(Image credit: Spartacus illustrations for Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, exhibited at JW Anderson)

Now, JW Anderson is the latest to pay homage, presenting an exhibition, ‘Spartacus,’ at his Soho, London store. The name is taken from the chosen pseudonym of the magazine’s illustrator, who was required to adopt a false identity – their true identity remains unknown.

(Image credit: Spartacus illustrations for Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, exhibited at JW Anderson)

JW Anderson has chosen 40 of Spartacus’ works, once privately owned by Mizer, and now able to view throughout the rest of Pride Month, up to 6th July.

JW Anderson presents: ‘Spartacus, Bob Mizer’s Pictorial Physique’ at the Soho, London boutique until 6 July

(Image credit: Spartacus illustrations for Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, exhibited at JW Anderson)

(Image credit: Spartacus illustrations for Bob Mizer's Physique Pictorial, exhibited at JW Anderson)